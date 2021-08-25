Connecticut sports betting will likely launch in the next few months and the Connecticut Lottery has its eyes on an interesting location for a potential retail sportsbook.

According to Brian Hallenbeck of The Day, the Connecticut Lottery Corp. is considering opening a retail sportsbook in the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers.

The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

Connecticut Sports Betting Kiosks to be Installed

The Connecticut Lottery partnered with Rush Street Interactive earlier this month to operate its online sports betting skin and up to 15 retail sports betting locations, including venues in Hartford and Bridgeport.

The lottery will provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, Manchester and Torrington will receive kiosks.

Bobby V’s restaurants in Stamford and Bradley will also receive sports betting kiosks.

Rush Street Interactive joined DraftKings, through its partnership with the Mashantucket Pequots and Foxwoods Casino, and FanDuel, through its partnership with the Mohegan Sun, as the third sportsbook company to operate in the state.

Connecticut Sports Betting to Launch in September?

By law the Connecticut Lottery could not select a sportsbook operator that is currently in a partnership with an existing brick-and-mortar casino. At this time, it is unknown if Rush Street Interactive will use its BetRivers or Sugar House brand for its Connecticut facilities.

RSI is currently live in 10 states and one international market, Colombia.

Connecticut is currently eyeing a launch date early in the upcoming NFL season. However, the state must still pass its final sports betting rules and regulations before a launch can commence.