The Jets recently placed veteran Vinny Curry on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, concluding his 2021 season.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh noted back in July defensive end and free-agent pickup Vinny Curry would be sidelined until regular season Week 2. The veteran was on the Non-Football Injury list.

However, things changed — on Tuesday, the team placed Curry on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, which concluded his 2021 season (what would’ve been his first with the Jets).

Curry eventually released a statement on the matter Wednesday afternoon, revealing how the Jets doctors diagnosed him with a “rare blood disorder.” Blood clots subsequently formed amid the recovery.

🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

Who knows what could’ve occurred if doctors hadn’t made this discovery when they did?

Curry signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal this past March and was to potentially compete for a starting defensive end role or at least provide depth within the position group.

It’s unclear at this time if the Jets will look to bring him back following the conclusion of this season.

The Jets are pretty much depleted at the defensive end spot given Curry’s status and Carl Lawson’s recent season-ending Achilles tear. Not to mention, Kyle Phillips is also on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

New York could thus take a dip into the free-agent market, which will be expanding as rosters around the NFL shrink.

A trade could also be made to bring in a potential starter or reliable depth.

Expect general manager Joe Douglas to possibly make a move prior to the regular season.