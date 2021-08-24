The Jets will not be able to activate veteran defensive end Vinny Curry, who they signed in March, for quite some time.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports the Jets placed the veteran on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list while shrinking the roster to Tuesday’s mandatory maximum of 80 players.

This means Curry can’t return to practice until Week 7 and needs to be sidelined for eight games at the minimum.

DE Vinny Curry's designation is not season-ending. He can return to practice with the Jets in Week 7, but he must sit out at least eight games before returning to the lineup. https://t.co/vJA11LrHdi — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 24, 2021

Curry has been on the Non-Football Injury list and hasn’t been practicing with the team. The Jets just signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason after he recorded three sacks in 11 games with Philly in 2020.

The Jets are now down multiple players on the edge of the defensive line following this move and Carl Lawson‘s season-ending Achilles tear. Kyle Phillips is additionally on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Therefore, expect the team to possibly make a move via the trade and/or free-agent markets in order to add depth to a depleted position group.

In other news, the Jets have cut wide receivers Manasseh Bailey and Josh Malone, offensive guard Tristen Hoge, and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

It would’ve been difficult for any of these four players to find significant playing time and that was especially going to be the case for Bailey and Malone. The current Jets receiver room encompasses a number of talented bodies, including Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and rookie Elijah Moore.

The Jets will need to cut the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 31.

UPDATE: Vinny Curry Out for Season

After some genuine confusion, it was confirmed that Vinny Curry would be out for the season.