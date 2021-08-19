Defensive end Carl Lawson exited Thursday’s joint training camp practice with the Packers after feeling a pop in his Achilles.

Horrendous news coming out of Wisconsin (where the Jets are currently partaking in joint training camp practices with the Packers).

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports defensive end Carl Lawson has torn his Achilles and is done for the year. Lawson exited Thursday’s practice on the medical cart and subsequently underwent an MRI after feeling a pop.

Lawson was having a tremendous training camp and was to be one of the team’s top defensive players. He signed a three-year, $45 million contract with New York in March.

Carl is no stranger to the injury bug — he tore his ACL while with the Bengals in 2018 and missed the final eight games of the year. That same type of injury (ACL tear) additionally caused him to miss his entire 2014 sophomore campaign at Auburn.

Prior to this heartbreaking occurrence, Lawson was set to be a clearcut starter on a talented Jets defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, and others.

Lawson’s replacement is currently unclear, but the Jets do indeed possess options. Along with Franklin-Myers, the team employs Kyle Phillips, Bryce Huff, Ronald Blair, Jabari Zuniga, and veteran Vinny Curry.

The Jets could also make a move in free agency for depth purposes. Rosters around the NFL will continue to shrink as the preseason rolls on, so expect the number of available defensive ends (who could fit in a 4-3 scheme) to thus increase.