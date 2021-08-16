Betway NJ is live and there is no better time to get started with New Jersey’s newest online sportsbook and casino provider than right now.

Betway NJ launched this week, joining the crowded New Jersey online sportsbook and casino fray. They are offering new sportsbook users a $250 risk-free bet, while those who sign up with the casino platform can grab a 100% deposit match up to $1,000.

BetWay Sportsbook NEW JERSEY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Betway might be a new name in New Jersey, but they have a long track record of success in across the globe and have recently started rolling out operations in a number of states. They already have partnerships with multiple NBA, including the Brooklyn Nets, teams and they launched in Pennsylvania in June.

The company is entering New Jersey at the perfect time. Football season is right around the corner and Betway is offering enticing football promos to attract attention from new users.

Get Betway NJ Sportsbook and cash in on a $250 risk-free first bet by clicking here.

Betway NJ Sportsbook’s $250 Risk-Free Bet

Bettors in the Garden State who are looking for a new option for football season are in luck. Betway NJ has a top-notch app, competitive odds, and a great sign-up bonus for new users.

Let’s take a look at how the risk-free bet works for new users:

If your first bet hits, you win cold, hard cash.

If your first bet loses, Betway will refund your losses in site credit up to $250.

Users must use the site credit within seven days.

To register, simply click on any of the available links on the page. Make sure you make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the risk-free bet. If you want to take full advantage of this risk-free bet, make sure you are depositing $250.

Betway NJ Casino

Betway NJ is entering the sports betting market, but they are also launching a casino platform. This means players can play a number of popular table and slot games right on their phones. It’s the easiest way to win big on your couch.

Betway NJ is offering new users a full deposit match of up to $1,000. Users will need to make a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this bonus. There is a playthrough requirement on all deposit match bonuses. Make sure to check the terms and conditions.

Click here to get a 100% deposit match of up to $1,000 with Betway NJ casino.

BetWay Casino NEW JERSEY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100% DEPOSIT MATCH

UP TO $1,000 BET NOW

What to Bet on This Week

It is the perfect time to sign up with Betway NJ. After all, football season is about to begin and MLB is in the middle of the playoff hunt. In other words, there is no shortage of options for new bettors. Preseason football isn’t the real thing, but it is still fun to bet on.

Betway NJ is going with a soft rollout before a full launch for football season. They are opening up from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., while the window will expand to a full 24 hours on Thursday. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make your first bet risk-free up to $250 with Betway NJ this week.

Get Betway NJ Sportsbook and cash in on a $250 risk-free first bet by clicking here.