Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to “create accountability,” not “force accountability” with each of his players.

A Tuesday practice fight at Giants training camp is what led to Joe Judge enforcing punishment. Following the on-field altercation, the team ran sprints and did push-ups — the idea is that there would be a notable price to pay if something like that had occurred in a game.

Judge additionally has players run laps when mistakes are made. For example, you’ll sometimes see a quarterback and center at Giants camp need to take a lap due to miscommunication on a snap or anything of that nature.

His ways aren’t for everyone and not every coach will implement that same type of feedback toward their players — the Jets‘ Robert Saleh seemingly doesn’t.

How does Robert Saleh feel about disciplining players with laps or push ups? He's not a big fan: "For me, it's more about creating accountability with self rather than forcing accountability. These players are grown men" pic.twitter.com/56t9P2rtqW — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 5, 2021

“There are many ways to do it,” Saleh said Thursday. “For me, it’s more about creating accountability with self rather than forcing accountability. These players are grown men — giving them the opportunity to correct themselves will always happen first…they’re not trying to make mistakes. All we can do is help them understand how the mistake was made so they don’t do it again.”

It’s just supposed to be discipline, not disrespect towards the players and their own maturity levels.

But again, the style of coaching Judge portrays isn’t for everyone.

It certainly wasn’t for Kelvin Benjamin, who showed up to training camp last week overweight and underwent a dispute with Judge regarding the issue.

Following his subsequent release, Benjamin had some choice words for the second-year head coach.

“He’s not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day,” he told NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. “You can tell he’s one-sided about everything. He’s a know-it-all. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. We all can learn from each other. We’re all humans at the end of the day. The true colors will come out.”