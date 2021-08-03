full-team brawl giants training camp
Syndication: The Record

The intensity was just a little too high towards the end of the Giants’ Tuesday training camp practice in East Rutherford.

Joe Judge noted prior to Tuesday’s training camp practice — the first in full pads — that the Giants needed to control the tempo despite the fact the intensity was going to be at a significant level.

It doesn’t seem like that was accomplished though.

Apparently, toward the end of practice, a full-team brawl broke out on the field, with quarterback Daniel Jones involved.

Judge responded by having the team take part in disciplinary 100-yard gassers.

And, of course, the second-year head coach had a few words for his players.

Following practice, Jones spoke with the media regarding the incident, saying Judge’s message to the team was that “there are consequences for that kind of stuff, and that’s the way it is in the game.”

So why did Jones, the team’s starting quarterback, even involve himself?

“I’m a part of the team, part of the offense, and we’re competing,” he stated.

Safety Logan Ryan additionally spoke — while the brawl wasn’t an ideal scenario, Ryan doesn’t believe it was a 100% negative situation.