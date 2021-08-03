The intensity was just a little too high towards the end of the Giants’ Tuesday training camp practice in East Rutherford.

Joe Judge noted prior to Tuesday’s training camp practice — the first in full pads — that the Giants needed to control the tempo despite the fact the intensity was going to be at a significant level.

Joe Judge on first day in full pads: obviously the intensity is up, the urgency is up, we’ve got to be sure we control our tempo, enforce the fundamentals for the effectiveness and safety of our players #Giants — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 3, 2021

It doesn’t seem like that was accomplished though.

Apparently, toward the end of practice, a full-team brawl broke out on the field, with quarterback Daniel Jones involved.

Daniel Jones got into the middle of the full team brawl and Nick Gates had to pull him out. Judge now has his team doing push-ups on the goal line. #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 3, 2021

Here’s the sequence of events that led to Giants’ melee: Jabrill Peppers had a good bump on Corey Clement, who broke through on a run play.

Evan Engram shoved Peppers, who tumbled over. Logan Ryan was behind Engram, saw Peppers tumble and shoved Engram from behind. Melee ensues. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 3, 2021

Judge responded by having the team take part in disciplinary 100-yard gassers.

Giants players are running goal line to goal line again … and again … and now back to push ups. Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now. pic.twitter.com/l5ELerBQBu — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

And, of course, the second-year head coach had a few words for his players.

And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry. Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Following practice, Jones spoke with the media regarding the incident, saying Judge’s message to the team was that “there are consequences for that kind of stuff, and that’s the way it is in the game.”

Has Daniel Jones ever seen Joe Judge as angry as he was after today's brawl at practice? "He can get excited, guys certainly got the message today" pic.twitter.com/01zlbUu1QE — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2021

So why did Jones, the team’s starting quarterback, even involve himself?

“I’m a part of the team, part of the offense, and we’re competing,” he stated.

Safety Logan Ryan additionally spoke — while the brawl wasn’t an ideal scenario, Ryan doesn’t believe it was a 100% negative situation.

Logan Ryan sees the chippyness as a positive, says the players, fans are tired of losing and the organization has invested in this roster, “we’re coming out competing, we’ve got respect for each other… we’re all Giants” — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 3, 2021

Logan Ryan’s shove from behind of Evan Engram sparked the brawl at Giants camp.

Ryan said he was defending his teammate (Engram had shoved Jabrill Peppers) and had no regrets about his role in the fight. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 3, 2021

Logan Ryan said he was defending his teammates and had no regrets about hitting Evan Engram. Ryan said he and Engram are fine. Ryan said it was a physical practice and some chippiness and grimyness is necessary to win. Said players and fans are tired of losing. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 3, 2021