The Devils have added three impact veterans already this offseason. Now we know what numbers they will be wearing.

Unlike the New York Islanders, the New Jersey Devils were active early in free agency. They added a key piece to their blue line via trade before the Expansion Draft and signed a couple important veterans to bolster their lineup.

On Wednesday, the Devils tweeted the numbers their big three veteran additions.

Veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who signed a massive seven-year, $63 million deal, will wear No. 7.

Veteran goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who signed a two-year deal with New Jersey, will wear No.

And veteran defenseman Ryan Graves, who was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for for Mikhail Maltsev and second-round pick in the 2021 draft, will wear No. 33.

We look forward to seeing these three sweaters on fans in the stands this fall when the NHL returns to the ice. Which one are you buying?