The Devils have been busy on the first day of NHL free agency.

After reportedly adding a big, No. 1 defenseman in Dougie Hamilton, the New Jersey Devils moved on to another significant need: goaltending.

The Devils have signed Jonathan Bernier to a two-year deal with a $4.125 million cap hit.

#NEWS: Bern baby bern. We've signed goaltender Jonathan Bernier to a two-year deal worth $4.125 AAV. RELEASE: https://t.co/9ZVFNjdb8t pic.twitter.com/IgEEm9bRrT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 28, 2021

Bernier, who will turn 33 on Aug. 7, was originally drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2006. He has worked for the Kings, Leafs, Ducks, Avalanche and Red Wings during his NHL career.

Last year on a bad Detroit team, Bernier had a solid season. He posted a 2.99 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

He’ll join Mackenzie Blackwood between the pipes for the Devils, who appear to be ready to go for it with their moves in free agency. Their young core is developing well and veteran additions like Bernier and Hamilton will help them hopefully take a step forward in the coming season.