Blake Griffin played a key role for the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs last year. They are bringing him back for another crack at it.

When the Brooklyn Nets acquired Blake Griffin via a buyout last season, it was unclear what his role would be on this star-laden roster. He provided toughness, grit, and playmaking for Brooklyn throughout the playoffs.

Now, general manager Sean Marks is refusing to let him go. The two sides have reached an agreement on a one-year deal.

Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The six-time All-Star is a much different player than he was during his best years with the Clippers, but he still brings a ton of value to the table. He averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, but his impact goes much deeper than the box score.

Griffin, 32, operated mostly as a small-ball center for the Nets. Although it looks like Brooklyn is ready to add some depth to the frontcourt, we can expect Griffin to play the five a lot next year.

A reunion makes a ton of sense for both sides. Griffin is searching for a championship ring, or at the very least a deep run into the playoffs. The Nets, on the other hand, need affordable veterans who can fill specific roles.

Griffin earned a ton of trust with the franchise during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. With injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets needed role players to step up. Griffin was one of the only guys who answered the call.

