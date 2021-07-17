We are four games into these NBA Finals and there is nothing to separate the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Both teams have held serve on their home floor, but something has to give.

Oddsmakers have installed the Suns as slight favorites at home in Game 5. Milwaukee has all the momentum in the world after winning the last two games, but Phoenix is a different team at home.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

Suns vs. Bucks Game 5 NBA Finals Player Prop Picks

Suns vs. Bucks Prop Picks Jrue Holiday Over 2.5 Threes (+126, FanDuel) Chris Paul Over 8.5 Assists (-115, BetMGM) Bobby Portis Over 6.5 Points (-115, DraftKings)

Cameron Johnson Over 9.5 Points (-110, FanDuel)

Cameron Johnson was viewed as a complete reach when the Suns took him 11th overall in 2019. Fast forward to 2021 and Johnson is a key part of this Phoenix championship run. His shooting off the bench has been a massive boost for Phoenix.

Johnson has connected on seven of his 17 attempts from three in the NBA Finals. He’s averaging 10.5 points per game for the series and 8.6 points per game across the entire playoffs. While Johnson might not be a superstar, he’s a crucial part of the puzzle in Phoenix. We expect to see Johnson continue his hot shooting and reach double figures in scoring in Game 5.

Role players tend to play better on the road in the playoffs. Hopefully, that will ring true for bettors with this Cameron Johnson player prop.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on Bucks vs. Suns Game 5.

Jrue Holiday Under 18.5 Points (-105, BetMGM)

Jrue Holiday has been a different player on the road in these playoffs…and that’s not a good thing. Holiday has been very hot and cold offensively. His cold moments tend to come on the road.

He was dreadful in Games 1 and 2, shooting 11-for-35 from the field en route to 27 total points. He bounced back in Game 3 but took another step back in Game 4 despite the Milwaukee win. Look for Holiday to struggle again on the road as the Phoenix defense intensifies. The Suns can’t afford to let Holiday get hot, especially considering how great Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

Chris Paul Over 1.5 Threes (-170, DraftKings)

We can’t stay away from the Chris Paul props. The Point God is playing in his first NBA Finals and he was fantastic in the first three games. However, he took a step back in Game 4 with only 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting and 0-for-2 from deep.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $1 to win $150 on any NBA Finals game or grab up to $1,050 in free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

But it’s not like Chris Paul to have two bad games in a row. We expect to see him make a statement in this pivotal Game 5. Although Paul only hit one of six threes in Games 3 and 4, he was 7-for-12 in the first two games of the NBA Finals. The juice is a little high on this prop, but we still think it’s worth the squeeze.

Click here to get FOX Bet and get a $500 risk-free bet in New Jersey. Click here in Pennsylvania.