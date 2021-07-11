The Milwaukee Bucks are in the danger zone after dropping the first two games of the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy, but his teammates haven’t shown up in this series. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns have two comfortable wins under their belt. They are looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead on Sunday.

Oddsmakers have installed the Bucks as favorites over the Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Milwaukee came up empty in the first two games of the series, but can they turn it around in Game 3?

Suns vs. Bucks Game 3 NBA Finals Player Prop Picks

Suns vs. Bucks Prop Picks Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 32.5 Points (-116, FanDuel) Chris Paul Over 21.5 Points (-125, BetMGM) Mikal Bridges Over 1.5 Threes (-159, DraftKings)

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 32.5 Points (-116, FanDuel)

It might seem crazy to bet against Giannis Antetokounmpo after his phenomenal performance in Game 2, but this bet is more about the other guys on the Bucks. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were non-factors in Game 2, combining for 28 points on 37 shots. They are too good to get shut down for an entire series.

We expect both Middleton and Holiday to step up as the series comes back to Milwaukee. If those two can start to produce, Giannis won’t need to do as much on offense. Antetokounmpo won’t have to do as much in Game 3.

Chris Paul Over 21.5 Points (-125, BetMGM)

Don’t bet against Chris Paul. The future Hall of Famer is playing some of the best basketball in his career in these NBA Finals and he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. Even though the juice is slightly high on this Chris Paul points prop, we still think it’s a smart investment. He’s gone for 22 or more points in his last four games.

He started the playoffs as more of a facilitator, but as time has gone on, he’s taken on more of the scoring load. Even with Jrue Holiday matched up on him for a majority of the time, Paul is figuring out how to put the ball in the basket. He’s one of the all-time greats and he’s having his moment in the sun (no pun intended).

Mikal Bridges Over 1.5 Threes (-159, DraftKings)

Again, the juice on this prop is a bit high for our liking, but Mikal Bridges is a safe bet to finish with a couple of threes. He’s been one of the key role players for Phoenix in these playoffs. With teams loading up to stop Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, Bridges often has open looks from deep.

Bridges has hit multiple threes in 11 of his 18 playoff games and he has done it twice in these NBA Finals. Barring an injury, Bridges should have enough opportunities from beyond the arc to go over on this prop.

