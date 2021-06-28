The Phoenix Suns have a chance to close out the Los Angeles Clippers in five games. Phoenix will have a chance to do it in front of their home crowd too. Will Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns be able to hold off Paul George and the Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993?

Oddsmakers have installed the Suns as a favorite over the Clippers ahead of Game 5, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA CONFERENCE FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 Player Prop Pick

Devin Booker Under 26.5 Points (+100, FanDuel)

Booker has been phenomenal in these playoffs, but he has hit a roadblock over his last few games. After averaging 29.0 points per game over his first 11 playoff games, Booker’s scoring average has dropped to 20 over his last three games. Phoenix is 2-1 in those games, so Booker’s scoring dip hasn’t hurt the Suns all that much.

We expect this trend to continue in Game 5. The pace has slowed down to a crawl over the last three games of this series. In Game 1, the two teams combined to score 234 points. Over the last three games, they have combined to score 207, 208, and 164 points. The drastic dip in overall scoring will coincide with Booker going under 26.5 points again.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on Suns vs. Clippers Game 5.

Reggie Jackson Over 19.5 Points (-125, BetMGM)

The Clippers needed someone to step up on offense when Kawhi Leonard went down with a knee injury earlier in these playoffs. Obviously, Paul George is the alpha dog on that offense, but Reggie Jackson has stepped up in a big way as well.

In the 11 games Leonard played in these playoffs, Jackson averaged 15.2 points per game. Jackson bumped those scoring numbers up to 22.5 points per game since Leonard went down. In fact, Jackson has only finished below 19.5 points once in six games. Jackson won’t fall short of this number because of a lack of opportunity.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW

Chris Paul Over 31.5 PTS+REB+AST (-113, DraftKings)

How could we pick player props in a potential closeout game without mentioning Chris Paul? He has a chance to finally make the NBA Finals after 15 years in the league. The fact that he has a chance to do it against his old team makes this moment even more intriguing.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $1 to win $100 on any NBA postseason game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

100-1 NBA ODDS BET NOW

Paul has fallen short of this number in the two games he has played in this series, but we can go back to the Western Conference Semifinals for a look at how Paul might play in this closeout game. Up 3-0 with a sweep on the line, Paul put up 37 points in a dominant performance that sent the Nuggets home. We expect to see the future Hall of Famer come out with that same kind of intensity for this game.

Click here to get FOX Bet and get a $500 risk-free bet in New Jersey. Click here in Pennsylvania.