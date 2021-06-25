Jonathan Villar is the latest Met to hit the injured list. The infielder is currently dealing with a right calf strain.

One off, another one on.

It’s the story of the Mets‘ current relationship with the injured list — the newest chapter involves Jonathan Villar.

The infielder, who’s spent much of his time at third base this year, will hit the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 22. Villar is dealing with a right calf strain. He hasn’t played since the team’s doubleheader against the Braves this past Monday.

Roster Moves:

INF Jonathan Villar has been placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to June 22, with a right calf strain. INF Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will be active for the second game…He will wear #73. pic.twitter.com/hcCrcGqh7U — New York Mets (@Mets) June 25, 2021

Villar has appeared in 61 of the Mets’ 70 total games this season, having recorded six home runs and 15 RBIs with a slash line of .246/.333/.410/.743.

He heads to the injured list during a time period in which the Mets are bringing back a few of their previously injured lineup pieces. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto returned this week and Brandon Nimmo is expected to rejoin the team as early as this Monday.

The Mets are even less healthy when it comes to the pitching staff. Relievers Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) hit the injured list this week. Additionally, Joey Lucchesi is out for the season with a torn left UCL that requires Tommy John surgery.

In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled Travis Blankenhorn from Syracuse and activated him for the second matchup of the Friday doubleheader with the Phillies. The 24-year-old made six appearances for the major league club prior to Friday, recording one hit in seven at-bats (eight total plate appearances).

The Mets emerged victorious in Game One Friday thanks to a game-winning RBI from Dom Smith in the bottom of the eighth inning (remember, it was a seven-inning game).