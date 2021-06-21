Right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia will spend some time on the injured list after suffering a right hip impingement.

The Mets will need to temporarily move forward without one of their main relievers.

On Monday, the organization announced the injured list placement of right-hander Jeurys Familia, who’s dealing with a right hip impingement.

Game 2 will start at 8:08 p.m. Jerad Eickhoff will start. Roster moves: RHP Jeurys Familia was placed on the Injured List with a right hip impingement. RHP Yennsy Diaz was recalled from Syracuse.

Familia just appeared in Sunday’s loss to the Washington Nationals, having given up two hits and one earned run through 0.2 innings pitched. His performance dropped his ERA to 3.63 on the year.

In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled right-hander Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A Syracuse.

Diaz has appeared in three major league games this year, all in relief. Through 4.1 total innings pitched, he’s allowed two hits and zero earned runs while striking out five batters and walking two. Diaz has also conjured up a 3.48 ERA through eight appearances with Syracuse in 2021.

The Mets will look to sweep their current doubleheader when they face the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field Monday night. New York took the first matchup by a score of 4-2 thanks to a masterful performance from Jacob deGrom. The Mets ace allowed just one hit and zero earned runs while striking out six batters and walking two through five innings.

Dom Smith additionally recorded three RBIs by the way of a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jonathan Villar scored the other run due to a Braves wild pitch in the bottom of the first.

Jerad Eickhoff is taking the mound for the Amazins in the second of two Monday matchups.