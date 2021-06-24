Outfielder Brandon Nimmo could finally be returning to the Mets after both Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto returned this week.

The Mets are slowly but surely bringing back a number of their main position players.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to rejoin the major league club on its next road trip. Nimmo has been out of big league play since May 1 due to a torn ligament in his left index finger.

Brandon Nimmo is continuing his rehab at Syracuse. The Mets expect him to rejoin the team on the next road trip, so as early as Monday. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 24, 2021

The Mets’ upcoming road trip commences Monday, June 28 when they return to the nation’s capital for a makeup game with the Nationals. Following that, the team will undergo a pair of three-game series (first with the Braves, then with the Yankees).

Nimmo has made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Syracuse this year and has recorded one hit in seven at-bats during that span. In 21 games in the majors this season, he’s hit .318 with a home run and eight RBIs.

When Brandon eventually returns to the starting lineup, it’s unclear where the team will field Kevin Pillar, who’s played 33 games in centerfield for the Amazins in 2021.

Team still far from full health

While the Mets are slowly piecing the lineup back together, the pitching staff remains in shambles from a health standpoint.

Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) are on the injured list and Joey Lucchesi is out for the year after tearing his left UCL (an injury that requires Tommy John surgery).

Upcoming schedule

The Mets close out their current homestand with a four-game series against the Phillies beginning Friday.

A doubleheader will take place at Citi Field to commence the series — it’ll be New York’s third doubleheader in a week.