Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi will indeed be getting Tommy John surgery after tearing the UCL in his throwing elbow.

Joey Lucchesi‘s 2021 season is done, and so could much of his 2022 season.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports the Mets left-hander will be undergoing Tommy John surgery following the announcement he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow. The significant surgical procedure had been on the table, but Lucchesi wished to seek a second opinion on the matter.

DiComo reports the surgery will occur Thursday.

Lucchesi’s last start came this past Friday in a 1-0 loss to the Nationals. The southpaw gave up four hits and no earned runs while striking out five batters and walking two. He finishes his 2021 campaign with a 1-4 record and 4.46 ERA through 11 appearances (eight starts).

He’s not even close to the only Mets starting pitcher missing time. The ballclub has yet to receive any production from Noah Syndergaard (2020 torn UCL then right elbow inflammation) or Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) this season.

This Lucchesi report comes in the midst of injured list placements for pitchers Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) — the Mets pitching staff, from a health standpoint, is in shambles.

In better news, the Amazins will be activating outfielder Michael Conforto for Tuesday night’s matchup with Atlanta, per SNY’s Steve Gelbs.

Conforto had been dealing with a right hamstring strain that kept him out of major league play since May 16.

It’s currently unclear if Conforto will be in the starting lineup in his first game back — expect him to potentially come off the bench.