More help for the Mets’ offense is back.

On Monday, the Mets announced infielder Jeff McNeil was activated before the double-header against the Atlanta Braves.

Robert Gsellman was placed on the injured list to make room on the roster for McNeil.

McNeil had been out since May 16 with a hamstring injury. General manager Zack Scott had put a late-June timeline on McNeil’s return back in May.

In 31 games this season, McNeil is slashing .242/.336/.374 with three home runs and eight RBI.

McNeil’s return gives the Mets another strong option at second and third moving forward. He is not in the lineup for the first game on Monday afternoon against Atlanta, however.

Jonathan Villar has been filling in at third base since the McNeil injury. Normally a second baseman, Villar is slashing .240/.323/.402 with 48 strikeouts in 59 games.

For Gsellman, it’s not a new injury.

Luis Rojas said it's a right lat strain for Robert Gsellman – it's an injury he's dealt with in the past. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 21, 2021

Gsellman has 15 strikeouts to seven walks in 26.2 this season. He has a 3.71 ERA, appearing in 15 games (one start).

The Mets are still waiting for the return of Michael Conforto to the lineup; he, too, has been out because of a hamstring injury.

Somehow, with as many important pieces missing from the roster all season, the Mets are still in first place in the National League East. Getting healthy now will help the Mets better assess their needs ahead of the trade deadline and, hopefully, strengthen their position in the division.

Stephen Tarpley is the 27th man for the doubleheader on Monday, and Jerad Eickhoff will start the second game according to reports.