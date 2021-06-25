Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman left Tuesday’s start in the second inning due to left hip soreness, but won’t hit the injured list.

What a relief for the Mets, especially in the midst of an unhealthy period when it comes to the team’s pitching staff.

According to manager Luis Rojas, right-hander Marcus Stroman “expects to make his next start.” Stroman exited Tuesday’s start against the Braves due to left hip soreness. He ultimately pitched just one full inning and walked two batters in what was an eventual 3-0 loss for New York.

*It's actually possible that Stroman could come back to pitch Sunday against the Phillies, Rojas clarifies. The Mets had tentatively lined up Jerad Eickhoff for that spot, but it could be Stroman instead. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 25, 2021

Earlier this week, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported Stroman’s MRI didn’t show any notable damage.

Good news for the Mets: Marcus Stroman's MRI showed no significant hip damage. He's day-to-day. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2021

Stroman could potentially close out the upcoming four-game series against Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

This is great news especially considering a number of other Mets pitchers have hit the injured list, including Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement). Also, Joey Lucchesi is out for the year with a torn left UCL (which requires Tommy John surgery).

Amid the health-related setbacks, the Mets called up Tylor Megill this week. The righty made his major league debut Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters and walking two through 4.1 innings.

New York is seemingly set in regard to its starters for the next few games. Taijuan Walker and David Peterson are slated to take the mound for the first and second games, respectively, of the Friday doubleheader with the Phillies. Ace Jacob deGrom is then scheduled to start against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

The Mets commence the Friday doubleheader at 4:10 p.m. ET in Queens.