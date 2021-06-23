Righty Marcus Stroman left his Tuesday night start against the Braves in the second inning due to left hip soreness.

Take a deep breath, Mets fans.

On Wednesday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported Marcus Stroman‘s MRI “showed no significant hip damage.” The Mets right-hander exited Tuesday’s start in the second inning because of left hip soreness. Stroman threw just 23 pitches in the eventual 3-0 loss, having allowed zero hits and zero earned runs while walking two Atlanta batters through an inning.

The Mets and Marcus will move forward on a day-to-day basis when it comes to the injury.

Good news for the Mets: Marcus Stroman's MRI showed no significant hip damage. He's day-to-day. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2021

This is extremely positive news for the Mets, who are dealing with a very unhealthy pitching staff at the moment.

Relievers Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) are on the injured list. It was additionally learned this week Joey Lucchesi would need to undergo Tommy John surgery due to a torn UCL in his throwing elbow.

Noah Syndergaard (2020 torn UCL followed by right elbow inflammation) and Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) have also yet to make appearances for the major league club in 2021.

In response to the numerous injuries, the Mets decided to promote right-hander Tylor Megill from Triple-A Syracuse. Megill will be making his major league debut against the Braves Wednesday night at Citi Field (7:10 p.m. ET).

The 25-year-old recorded a 3.77 ERA through three starts with Triple-A Syracuse this season prior to the call-up. He’s additionally started five games for Double-A Binghamton in 2021, piecing together a 2-1 record with a 3.12 ERA at that level.