Marcus Stroman only lasted until the second inning Tuesday night against the Braves, needing to exit early due to injury.

Danny Small and Ryan Honey contributed to this report.

Another day, another Mets injury, this time to right-hander Marcus Stroman.

In the second inning of Tuesday’s home matchup with the Braves, Stroman exited early because of left hip soreness, as reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Update: Marcus Stroman left tonight's game due to left hip soreness. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2021

Following Stroman’s departure, the Mets sent Yennsy Diaz to the mound. The major league club just announced Monday it would be recalling Diaz. Prior to Tuesday’s appearance, Yennsy played in three major league games this season (4.1 total innings) and allowed two hits and zero earned runs during that span.

He was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA through eight appearances (10.1 innings) with Triple-A Syracuse before the recent recall.

The severity of Stroman’s injury is unclear, but it’s normal for Mets fans to feel nervous. Marcus’ exit comes amid the crumbling of New York’s pitching staff. Relievers Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) are on the injured list. Joey Lucchesi, on the other hand, is out for the rest of the year and possibly much of next — the left-hander tore the UCL in his throwing elbow and will need to undergo Tommy John surgery later this year.

Not to mention, Noah Syndergaard (2020 UCL tear followed by right elbow inflammation) and Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) have yet to make appearances for the Amazins in 2021.

Surely more information in regard to Stroman’s injury could be revealed either tomorrow or during Luis Rojas’ postgame press conference following Tuesday’s matchup.