Tylor Megill will make his major league debut for the Mets Wednesday night to conclude the four-game series with Atlanta.

Where’s the Mets offense?

In a year in which the team has mainly struggled from the batter’s box, New York is hitting a low point. Through the last eight games, the Mets are 2-6, have been shut out four times, and have averaged just 1.6 runs and 4.4 hits — not ideal.

Not to mention, from a health standpoint, the pitching staff is in shambles. Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) are on the injured list and Joey Lucchesi will be undergoing Tommy John surgery this week after tearing his UCL. Marcus Stroman additionally exited Tuesday night’s start in the second inning with left hip soreness.

Due to the health-related issues, the Mets have called up right-hander Tylor Megill, who’ll make his major league debut Wednesday night against Atlanta. Megill recorded a 3.77 ERA through three Triple-A starts this season prior to the call-up.

Also, Michael Conforto will reportedly be active for the matchup — will he be in the starting lineup or come off the bench?

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (35-37) @ New York Mets (37-31)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (major league debut)

Odds

Notable Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+125), Under-4.5 (-143)

Over-4.5 (+125), Under-4.5 (-143) Braves Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-137), Under-3.5 (+118)

Over-3.5 (-137), Under-3.5 (+118) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+215), No (-278)

Yes (+215), No (-278) Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+163), No (-205)

Yes (+163), No (-205) First Team to Score: Mets (+133), Braves (-159)

Braves Lineup

Mets Lineup

TBA