The Hawks and Sixers resume their back-and-forth series tonight in Philadelphia when the two teams go at it in Game 5. After letting the Hawks complete a massive comeback on Monday night, the Sixers will look to regain control with a statement win tonight. The Sixers enter as a sizable favorite, but let’s turn the attention to some interesting player props.

With Game 5 set, let’s take a look at the best Hawks vs. Sixers Game 5 prop. Tonight, we’re all in on a Tobias Harris prop.

Hawks vs. Sixers Player Prop Pick

Tobias Harris To Get 19+ Points and Philadelphia 76ers Win (PointsBet -160)

This wager minimizes the risk for Sixers’ moneyline bettors, dropping it from currently -265 at PointsBet down to -160, with the added caveat that Tobias Harris must score 19 or more points. From a Philly moneyline perspective, you have to trust the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which dominated Games 2 and 3, as well as the first half of Game 4, to take care of business in a crucial Game 5 on its home court tonight.

Look for Sixers to Take Charge

Philly is 33-8 straight up at home this season and have not lost to the same team twice on this court all year, which is noteworthy, given that Atlanta beat the Sixers here in Game 1 of this series. Also of note, the 76ers did not lose a single home game in regulation this regular season to an Eastern Conference playoff team, with their only loss in that role coming in overtime to the Bucks. One has to believe that in their most important home game of the season, they will keep these trends alive tonight.

The Sixers also only lost consecutive games with the second game being at home twice all season. They had a 12-2 record in home games after a loss, while the Hawks were just 13-14 away after a win. Philly was also a perfect 4-0 at home off a loss when that defeat came by four or less points, like Monday’s three-point defeat in Game 4. Ironically, in both of the Sixers’ home losses following a defeat, they were without Simmons and Harris, while also missing Embiid in one, as well. A closer to full strength group here should produce a different product.

Ride The Streak

With regards to Tobias Harris’ point total this evening, asking him to put up 19 points or more seems a formality these days. Harris’ resurgence under Coach Doc Rivers has been palpable and the star forward is currently on a career best run of seven straight games with 20 or more points.

Harris averaged 19.5 points per game this season and has bested 19 ppg in four of the last five seasons. This postseason has seen his points per game average jump to 23.2 ppg. He is over 20 points per game at home this season, as well as 22.0 ppg on one day of rest.

Harris has been leaned on more in the Playoffs, as expected. He averaged just 32.5 minutes per game in his 62 regular season efforts, now seeing over 35 minutes per game in the postseason. He led the Sixers in court time in Game 4, in fact, with 40 minutes played. In a critical Game 5, we can expect a similar workload, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Embiid’s health and Simmons’ offensive limitations. They need a star on the court at all times in such a big playoff game, especially knowing Young will rarely rest unless his shoulder forces him off.

We mentioned Harris’ current run of seven straight 20+ point efforts, but what we did not discuss is the fact that Tobias has scored enough to cover his portion of this prop bet in all nine Sixers playoff games this season. In fact, if you ignore the meaningless regular season finale against Orlando in which Harris played just 26 minutes, he has now scored the 19+ needed here in 11 straight games.

In fact, he has reached 19 points or better in 43 of his 71 games this season (60.6%) and had another 13 games in which he tallied 17 or 18 points. With the expected increase in minutes tonight, one extra basket would certainly be a reasonable ask in those 13 games, which would have meant 19+ points in 78.9% of his games this season.

