The final leg of the Triple Crown is here as this weekend marks the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. After a wild Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, this weekend is sure to bring some wild storylines. Even though there is no chance for a horse to win the Triple Crown this year, there should be plenty of viewing and online betting interest in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Betting on the Belmont Stakes online is legal in New York and a number of other states. Horse racing is separate from typical sports betting and it operates under a different set of rules. There are plenty of ways to get in on the horse racing action for the Belmont Stakes this weekend. Within this How to Bet The Belmont Stakes guide you will find odds, different types of bets, picks, and anything else you need to know for The Test of the Champion.

This year’s Belmont Stakes will feature eight horses on the 1.5-mile track. This is the longest of the three Triple Crown races and that extra length can lead to some insane finishes.

Betting on the Belmont Stakes betting is legal in 31 states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, and Michigan just to name a few. In fact, even with the growing prevalence of online sports betting, online horse racing betting is still more widely available to the public.

Again, no horse is racing to complete the Triple Crown, which always seems to temper the interest in the Belmont Stakes, but this year might be different. Bob Baffert’s recent suspension for Medina Spirit’s positive drug test after the Kentucky Derby is bringing plenty of eyes to the sport.

How to Bet on the Belmont Stakes Online

There are a few different places bettors can go to put money down on the Belmont Stakes

As a matter of fact, FanDuel Sportsbook users will likely feel comfortable using the TVG app. FanDuel is the sister app to TVG and they share plenty of similarities when it comes to their easy-to-use interfaces, no-hassle deposits, and quick withdrawals.

Anyone who is familiar with traditional online sports betting should have no problem getting started on the TVG app. With that said, the signup process and getting started is a process that takes minutes, even for players who are completely new to horse racing and sports betting.

All it takes is a few simple steps to get in on the action.

Which States Have Legal Belmont Stakes Online Betting?

Sports bettors who have been following the developments of legal online sports betting might be surprised by the fact that horse racing betting is so widely available. Horse racing operates under a different set of guidelines and therefore, it’s already available in 31 states. Here is the full list of states where you can legally bet on the Belmont Stakes:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

Bettors are in luck.

Belmont Stakes Odds

The following odds are the most up-to-date for the 153rd Belmont Stakes via TVG:

Horse Odds Bourbonic 15-1 Essential Quality 2-1 Rombauer 3-1 Hot Rod Charlie 7-2 France Go de Ina 30-1 Known Agenda 6-1 Rock Your World 9-2 Overtook 20-1

* Note: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not be running after a positive drug test following the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is currently serving a two-year suspension from racing.

Favorites

Essential Quality is the current favorite at 2-1, but he’s not a runaway favorite by any stretch of the imagination. Rombauer is at 3-1, Hot Rod Charlie is going off at 7-2, Rock Your World is sitting tight at 9-2, and Known Agenda is at 6-1.

Long Shots

What’s more fun than betting and winning on a long shot? The biggest payout on any horse would come on France Go de Ina who is going off at 30-1. Overtook (20-1) and Bourbonic (15-1) are two more longshots to keep an eye on.

What the Odds Mean

If you are placing a horse racing wager for the first time, these odds might look like they are in a different language. It’s important to understand the odds before placing your first wager. Essential Quality’s 2-1 odds mean that for every $1 wagered, a winning bet would pay out $2. If France Go de Ina were to win, a $1 bet would pay $30 in winnings.

How to Bet on Horse Racing

Betting on horse racing can be very simple, but there is also a complex way to bet the ponies. New bettors can simply pick a horse to win and enjoy the race, but there are more ways to win. Let’s take a look at the different ways to bet on horse racing ahead of the Belmont Stakes.

Win, Place Show

The easiest and most popular way to bet on horse racing is via win, place, or show. These bets are wagers on where a horse will finish in the Belmont Stakes.

Win

“Win” is the most straightforward type of horse racing bet. This type of bet only hits when a horse finishes in first place.

Place

A “place” bet is a wager on a horse to finish first or second in the race. The payout is not nearly as big as a “win” bet, but it’s still a nice hit for any bettor.

Show

“Show” bets hit when your horse finishes in the top three. This is a good way for bettors to “hedge” on their bet. If you think a horse is going to do well, but you are not sure if it will win, a “show” bet is a good way to get in on the action. Long shots can be great on “show” bets.

Vertical Exotic Bets

Win, place, and show bets are the traditional, and most popular, ways to bet on horse racing. They are great for inexperienced bettors who are looking to get their feet wet, but seasoned horse racing fans will often look to exotic bets, which are parlays. Vertical exotic bets involve multiple picks in a single race.

Exacta

An exacta bet involves picking the horses that will finish first and second in the race. Obviously, the payouts increase with the amount of horses involved in the wager.

Trifecta

A trifecta bet is one step up from an exacta. Bettors need to accurately predict the top three finishers of the race, which isn’t always easy if there is a long shot who ends up making some noise.

Superfecta

As you may be able to guess, a superfecta involves the first four horses in a race and this is where bettors can really make the big bucks.

Super High Five

Unsurprisingly, a super high five bet is simply picking the first five horses to finish the race. This is a difficult task for the most experienced horse racing bettors.

Horizontal Exotic Bets

Horizontal exotic bets are similar to vertical exotic bets in the sense that they are both parlays. However, horizontal exotic betting includes multiple races. Bettors pick the winner of anywhere from two to six races:

Daily double

Pick three

Pick four

Pick five

Pick six

The payouts can reach ridiculous levels with more legs added to the mix. Note: you must place your multi-race parlay prior to the start of the first race.

The Biggest Long Shots to Win the Belmont Stakes

France Go de Ina and Overtook are the two horses with the longest odds to win the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. A win bet on either horse would pay out in a big way. For example, if a new user on TVG used the full $300 risk-free bet on France Go de Ina, they would win $9,000.

Belmont Stakes Picks

Best Bet

Essential Quality is the favorite to win it, but at 2-1 odds, it’s not the best option for bettors. Hot Rod Charlie (7-2) is our best bet for this weekend. He finished third in the Kentucky Derby and missed the Preakness Stakes. That time off might have given Hot Rod Charlie exactly what he needs to come back and crush the Belmont Stakes.

Long Shot

Let’s keep an eye on Bourbonic at 15-1. This horse finished 13th in the Kentucky Derby and didn’t race in the Preakness, but it might be a good idea to throw some money on Bourbonic to win, place or show. The crowded field at the Kentucky Derby may have slowed him down early. There are only eight horses in the Belmont Stakes and at 15-1 odds, there is a decent payout coming on Bourbonic.

When and Where to Watch the Belmont Stakes

Date

The Preakness Stakes will run on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Time

The scheduled post time for the running of the 153rd Belmont Stakes is 6:49 PM ET, while network coverage is set to begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Network

The Belmont Stakes can be viewed on NBC, NBC Sports App, and at NBCSports.com.

