Governor Phil Murphy appeared on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” to discuss New Jersey’s latest COVID-19 announcement.

New Jersey is taking a huge step towards normalcy.

Governor Phil Murphy revealed Monday MetLife Stadium would be cleared for full capacity starting this Friday, May 28. Capacity limits for indoor gatherings will subsequently be lifted next Friday, June 4.

This means fans can pack the home stadium for both the New York Giants and Jets during the preseason and regular season — a massive development when you remember zero fans were in attendance for either team’s 2020 home games.

To speak on the significant coronavirus-related decision, Murphy appeared on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” midday show Tuesday.

NJ @GovMurphy talked to @MandMWFAN about the state lifting its indoor mask mandate in a lot of situations as of Friday, and capacity limits in NJ stadiums and arenas next week! pic.twitter.com/NEnPxhDMwB — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 25, 2021

“It’s a big deal, and I’m thrilled [MetLife Stadium expanding to full capacity] is part of the reality as of this Friday,” Murphy said. “And by the way, a week from Friday, the same thing will go toward indoor venues like the Prudential Center…sports and entertainment have been clobbered in this pandemic, people are desperate to get back rooting in person and I can’t wait for it to happen.”

MetLife Stadium will be hosting three total preseason games (two for the Giants, one for the Jets) and 17 total regular-season games (eight for the Giants, nine for the Jets) this coming season.

Earlier in the interview, Murphy detailed some of the new general COVID guidelines within the state of New Jersey.

“The big steps this Friday: we’re getting rid of the indoor mask mandate [except for healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, ‘any place which houses a vulnerable population like a correction facility,’ and public transportation] and we’re relaxing the six-foot social distancing,” he said. “Basically, if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask and you don’t need to social distance.”

“Next Friday, the fourth of June, we’re lifting all capacities inside,” Murphy added. “So as long as people are responsible — and preferably they’re vaccinated — they can let it rip for both indoor and outdoor gatherings this summer.”

Murphy additionally notes the lifting of the indoor capacities will be in effect for indoor concerts.