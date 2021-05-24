MetLife Stadium has been given the green light to return to full capacity for both Giants and Jets games this fall.

Society is making progress when it comes to exiting the COVID-19 era, and one of the latest developments is crucial for Giants and Jets fans.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports MetLife Stadium has been given the green light to be at full capacity for Giants and Jets home games this fall. This comes after no fans were in the building for either team’s home games in 2020.

The state of New Jersey will be lifting capacity limits in regard to indoor gatherings beginning June 4.

** Correction: MetLife Stadium has clearance as of May 28. Not June 4. https://t.co/9wLy4ej6Qo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 24, 2021

We are very excited with @GovMurphy’s announcement today that will allow events to return at full capacity as of May 28 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O0UFfGiV1V — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) May 24, 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy also just that the #Giants and Jets can do full capacity at MetLife and don’t have to require masks or social distancing. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 24, 2021

Earlier this month, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned in a COVID-19 briefing he was optimistic about MetLife Stadium being full for Week 1, a time period in which the Giants face the Denver Broncos in East Rutherford.

“I think the prospects are pretty good,” Murphy previously said of the potential of that specific occurrence.

MetLife Stadium is set to host 17 regular-season games this year (nine for the Jets, eight for the Giants) along with three preseason matchups (one for the Jets, two for the Giants).

This significant move comes in the midst of numerous states increasing capacities at stadiums with a COVID-19 vaccine now in existence. We saw on Sunday, across the Hudson River, 15,000 Knicks fans attend Madison Square Garden for the team’s first playoff game since 2013. It was a sign that we really are returning to normal after enduring the hardships of this deadly virus for over a year.

Lifting the capacity restrictions at MetLife Stadium should further enhance the hope within New York-New Jersey sports fans.