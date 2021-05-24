WFAN’s afternoon drive program, “Carton and Roberts,” will begin simulcasting on SNY starting Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The day has finally arrived.

Starting Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, “Carton and Roberts,” WFAN Sports Radio‘s afternoon drive program, will begin simulcasting on SNY, the television home for the New York Mets.

The simulcast will occur every Monday-Friday from 4-6:00 p.m. ET. Of course, that’s not the entire length of the show — the program, hosted by Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, airs on WFAN every weekday from 2-7:00 p.m. ET.

The simulcast deal was announced in early March with an original tentative date of May 3. However, it was revealed earlier this month that Monday, May 24 would be the start date.

“Carton and Roberts” began this past November following Carton’s release from prison last June. The previous drivetime program, “Benigno and Roberts,” concluded following Joe Benigno’s retirement, with Carton returning to the airwaves and replacing the longtime WFAN host.

Prior to his arrest for wire and securities fraud in September 2017, Carton was the co-host of “Boomer and Carton,” WFAN’s former morning program, with Boomer Esiason from 2007-17. Gregg “Gio” Giannotti has since replaced Carton on what is now “Boomer and Gio,” a highly successful morning show that just saw its two hosts earn contract extensions earlier this month.

“Carton and Roberts” just beat out rival program “The Michael Kay Show” of ESPN Radio 98.7FM in the Nielsen Audio winter ratings book for its target demographic (males aged 25-54).

This simulcast is expected to further enhance the success of an already productive drivetime show.

You can catch the simulcast on SNY beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET Monday. You can additionally listen to “Carton and Roberts” Monday-Friday from 2-7:00 p.m. ET on WFAN (660AM, 101.9FM, or on the Audacy app).