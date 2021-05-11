Could MetLife Stadium be full during Week 1 of the upcoming 2021 NFL season as we work to exit the COVID-19 era?

We’re closer to normal than we once were, that’s for sure.

With a COVID-19 vaccination now in existence, MetLife Stadium could be at 100% capacity (82,500 attendees) by the time Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season rolls around, according to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“I think the prospects are pretty good,” Murphy said of the potential of the stadium being full when the season commences during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.

“If we blow through our objectives, there’s a lot higher likelihood the Jets and Giants can sell more tickets,” he said.

As of right now, new cases for the coronavirus in New Jersey are down from last month — the New York Times reported 1,857 new cases within the state on April 30 but 339 new cases on May 9.

Despite some NFL teams hosting a certain number of fans, MetLife Stadium didn’t have any fans for Giants or Jets games — 16 total matchups — during the 2020 regular season.

For the 2021 regular season, the East Rutherford venue is set to host 17 games (nine for the Jets and eight for the Giants amid a new 17-game format), with the first matchup set to be as early as Sept. 12 (the first Sunday of the regular season).

It’s unclear who would be playing at MetLife Stadium Week 1 if one of the New York squads is indeed beginning the new campaign on its home turf. The regular-season schedule for the 2021 league year will release this Wednesday, May 12.