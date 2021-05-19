The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies are in do-or-die mode as they prepare for the NBA play-in tournament. The winner of this game moves on to play the loser of Lakers-Warriors while the loser goes home. Everything is on the line for these two teams fighting for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Spurs vs. Grizzlies betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds

Here are the current odds for Spurs vs. Grizzlies at DraftKings Sportsbook:

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL SPURS +4 +140 O 222.5 (-108) GRIZZLIES -4 -167 U 222.5 (-113)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Spurs vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Bets We Like With A Spurs Win

DeMar DeRozan Over 25.5 Points (+100)

There are a few different directions we could have gone with this player prop bet. The Spurs are going to need a few different guys to step up against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. However, DeMar DeRozan is the guy on the roster with the most experience in these types of games. They will need him to be a consistent, steady scorer against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Of course, the DeRozan haters will say that he always folds in the playoffs, but that isn’t necessarily the case. Remember, he’s not going up against LeBron James in this one. DeRozan’s assist total, which is currently set to 6.5, is another interesting play.

Bets We Like With A Grizzlies Win

Dillon Brooks Over 19.5 Points (-115)

All eyes are going to be on Ja Morant in his playoff debut, but the Grizzlies have a few young players who could show out on the big stage. Dillon Brooks is making his first playoff appearance as well. Brooks fell short of hitting 20 points in the last game of the season, mainly because of foul trouble, but he notched at least 22 points in his three games before that.

Although Brooks is streaky as a three-point shooter, he can knock down enough to keep the defense honest. Brooks averaged under 15 points in three games against the Spurs this year, but their last meeting came on Feb. 1. We expect things to go differently this time around.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Pick

The Spurs are one of the model franchises in the NBA, but these are not the same Spurs of the 2000s and early 2010s. Gregg Popovich’s squad had to scratch and claw just to get into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. We hate betting against Popovich in the Spurs, but the Grizzlies are simply too talented to overlook. Take the Grizzlies laying the points in this one.

Betting Pick: Grizzlies -4

