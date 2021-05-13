The Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule is finally here. Which games should they win? Which games will be tough?

Wednesday night, we finally learned the dates and times of the Giants‘ 2021 regular-season matchups. Fans have known since Wednesday morning the team would be opening up against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium, but now, we can make a full prediction on how the season will look for Big Blue, who could definitely take that on-field leap and reach the playoffs.

Week 1 — vs. Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

This eventual outcome will have a whole lot to do with who’s under center for Denver. The Broncos have emerged as one of the favorites to land Aaron Rodgers should the Packers trade him prior to the 2021 season.

If Rodgers is in the Mile High City, the Giants will certainly open up with a tough matchup. But since the move hasn’t actually occurred yet, we’ll say New York will either need to face Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, two average quarterbacks at best.

This productive Giants defense shouldn’t have many issues defending one or the other, so we’ll predict they get off to a hot start and emerge victorious.

Result: Win (1-0)

Week 2 — at Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 8:20 p.m. ET

Yes, the Washington Football Team are the defending NFC East champs and gave the defending Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers, a run for their money in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

But if there’s a divisional rival the Giants can consistently defeat, it’s the Football Team. Don’t expect Ryan Fitzpatrick or Taylor Heinicke to be the savior that ends the Giants’ five-game winning streak against Washington.

Result: Win (2-0)

Week 3 — vs. Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

This is a game the Giants should absolutely win.

That’s why they won’t.

We’ve witnessed the Giants get on a roll before and then follow it up with a disappointing defeat; SEE: the 2016 season when New York started off 2-0 and then fell to Washington in Week 3 by a score of 29-27.

An Atlanta passing attack that includes Matt Ryan and now Kyle Pitts will find a way to pick apart a loaded Giants secondary en route to a Falcons victory.

Result: Loss (2-1)

Week 4 — at Saints, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET

Drew Brees is gone, that’s understood.

But don’t forget, Sean Payton is a great head coach who can still get the most out of his players. Remember when the Saints went 3-1 without Brees last year? Or when Teddy Bridgewater was 5-0 as a starter in 2019?

Regardless of who’s under center that day, Payton will find a way to exploit any sort of weakness in the Giants defense while New Orleans shuts down Daniel Jones and New York’s numerous talented offensive weapons.

Result: Loss (2-2)

Week 5 — at Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

It’s widely known the Giants possess issues when facing the division-rival Cowboys on the road.

Regardless of how good or bad either team is, this is never an easy meeting for New York. The Giants haven’t defeated the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium since Week 1 of the 2016 season.

If Dak Prescott stays healthy, the Cowboys should be able to win the NFC East, so expect this meeting to be in favor of Dallas.

Result: Loss (2-3)

Week 6 — vs. Rams, Sunday, Oct. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Giants’ woes will continue at MetLife Stadium against the visiting Rams.

This Los Angeles team is highly talented and upgraded the most important position this offseason with the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. These two teams went down to the wire in a 2020 Giants loss, but given the Stafford acquisition, there’s a good chance LA comes away with a single-digit victory.

Result: Loss (2-4)

Week 7 — vs. Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

In Sam Darnold’s return to MetLife Stadium, the Giants get back on track with a huge win over Carolina.

This Panthers defense wasn’t strong last year and the Daniel Jones-led unit could put together a superb performance in order to find a rhythm. Expect the offensive group to do just enough and Patrick Graham’s defensive unit to put a significant amount of pressure on Darnold en route to a 10-to-12-point victory.

Result: Win (3-4)

Week 8 — at Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 1, 8:15 p.m. ET

Yeah, this is a simple prediction.

Patrick Mahomes and his group of weapons should be able to put together enough offensive production to keep the Giants out of reach.

To be honest, it’ll be tough for anyone to defeat the Chiefs on their home field — don’t expect the Giants to do it.

Result: Loss (3-5)

Week 9 — vs. Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

After a tough defeat, the Giants will get back on track with a single-digit victory over a Raiders team that may not own much of an identity.

If the 2021 Raiders run defense is similar to the 2020 version of the unit (125.8 rushing yards allowed per game), Saquon Barkley shouldn’t have a tough time putting together a spectacular performance heading into the bye week.

Result: Win (4-5)

Week 10 — BYE

Week 11 — at Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 22, 8:15 p.m. ET

Just like Kansas City, Tampa will be a tough opponent for any team, let alone a young Giants squad.

The defending Super Bowl champs will be one of the more difficult teams to beat, especially considering the Buccaneers brought back all 22 Super Bowl starters this offseason. If Tom Brady doesn’t hit a wall and go on a downward spiral when it comes to his on-field talent, he should be able to find success in 2021.

The Giants will make it close just like they did last year, but if the Bucs’ current momentum carries well into the 2021 campaign, expect Tampa Bay to emerge victorious in this prime-time matchup.

Result: Loss (4-6)

Week 12 — vs. Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Ah yes, the perfect game for the Giants to commence a winning streak.

If anything is likely certain when it comes to the 2021 status of the NFC East, it’s that the Eagles will probably finish in last place. Jalen Hurts is still an unproven NFL quarterback and it doesn’t seem like Nick Sirianni is fit to fill the head coaching role.

This may finally be the year the Giants oust Philly in either of their two matchups, and it’ll all start with a New York victory on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Result: Win (5-6)

Week 13 — at Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET

At this point in the season, Daniel Jones will have possibly developed a nice rapport with his offensive targets, some of which he’ll be playing with for the first time later this year. Thus, the Giants offense should be able to do just enough to take the pressure off the Big Blue defensive unit against Miami.

If Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t undergo a spectacular development in 2021, don’t expect him to do much against a Giants defense that should be productive.

Result: Win (6-6)

Week 14 — at Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Chargers are an absolute darkhorse playoff team led by the up-and-coming star that is quarterback Justin Herbert.

We mentioned previously that Daniel Jones will have possibly formed a beneficial connection with his targets at this point in the year — expect the same from Herbert. This Chargers offense seriously carries the potential to be real productive in 2021 and should provide the Giants defense with a tough task. The Los Angeles defense could additionally succeed this year after it finished in the top 10 in total yards allowed last season.

Expect the Chargers defense to give Jones his fair share of on-field issues and Herbert to put together a number of scoring drives en route to a Los Angeles victory.

Result: Loss (6-7)

Week 15 — vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

Another great matchup to start a winning streak.

Given the talent level in and around the New York roster and the belief that talent will have come together by Week 15, it’s reasonable to believe the Giants won’t allow their division rival to get the best of them twice.

In front of their home fans (hopefully MetLife Stadium is at full capacity at this point in the season), the Giants should be able to notch a victory here.

Result: Win (7-7)

Week 16 — at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

As was previously mentioned, the Giants could have a real shot at defeating the Eagles twice this season considering the numerous question marks surrounding Philly’s organization.

After defeating the division rival in Week 12, the Giants should be able to do so once again in Week 16.

Result: Win (8-7)

Week 17 — at Bears, Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET

This should be another winnable game for New York.

Although Chicago could be sporting as good a defense as it did last year (11th in the NFL in total yards allowed), there are many question marks when it comes to the potential of the offensive unit. Either the Giants will be facing the aging and inconsistent Andy Dalton at quarterback or the inexperienced Justin Fields.

Regardless, the Big Blue defense shouldn’t have a tough time shutting down the Bears offense en route to a third consecutive victory.

Result: Win (9-7)

Week 18 — vs. Washington, Sunday, Jan. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET

Again, if there’s an NFC East squad the Giants haven’t had many issues with in recent years, it’s the Washington Football Team. And at this point in the season, the Giants will likely be in the position to fight for a Wild Card playoff spot.

In a meaningful game in early January, Joe Judge will have his team prepared and Big Blue will ultimately get the job done to close out the regular season with four straight wins.

Result: Win (10-7)