The New York Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule has finally arrived. When will Big Blue face each of its opponents?

After all the big free agency moves and the ever-entertaining NFL Draft, the 2021 NFL schedule is here.

And for the first time, the New York Giants, along with the rest of the league’s 32 organizations, will take part in a 17-game regular season.

Early Wednesday morning, it was confirmed the Giants would be opening up their 2021 regular season against the Denver Broncos. That game will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with the Giants serving as the home team at MetLife Stadium.

However, the dates and times for the rest of New York’s matchups weren’t confirmed…until now.

Let’s take a look at the Giants’ full 2021 regular-season slate.

Week 1: vs. Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: at Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 3: vs. Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 4: at Saints, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5: at Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. Rams, Sunday, Oct. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 7: vs. Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 8: at Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 1, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 22, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12: vs. Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 13: at Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 14: at Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 15: vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 16: at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 17: at Bears, Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Washington, Sunday, Jan. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET