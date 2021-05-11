The NFL has yet to release the 2021 schedule, but according to a report, the Giants will open up at MetLife Stadium.

The release of the 2021 NFL schedule hasn’t officially occurred. The league is set to reveal the entire regular-season slate on Wednesday (May 12) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

However, Art Stapleton of The Record is hearing important information in regard to the Giants’ 17-game schedule.

According to a source close to Stapleton, the Giants will open up at home against the Denver Broncos. The game is set to occur Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, which could mean Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are the commentators for the matchup.

I’m hearing #NYGiants will open the 2021 regular season at home against Denver Broncos, per league source. 4:25 kickoff at MetLife Stadium on FOX 20 years ago, night before 9/11, Giants were in Denver for MNF. Now #NYG host Broncos day after 20-year anniversary of 9/11. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 12, 2021

If this ends up becoming the case, it’s truly unclear who the Giants defense would be facing at the quarterback position. The Broncos currently employ 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock and recently traded for veteran Teddy Bridgewater, but amid the reported rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Denver has emerged as one of the favorites to land the superstar quarterback should a trade actually come to fruition.

If the Broncos don’t acquire Rodgers and roll the dice with either Lock or Bridgewater, this type of matchup might not be “America’s Game of the Week” material, given the two teams are coming off losing 2020 seasons. Both New York and Denver haven’t made the postseason in quite some time either — the last Giants playoff game was in January 2017 while the last Broncos postseason matchup was Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

For what it’s worth, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post is additionally hearing the Giants will play the Eagles at home in Week 12 and the Cowboys at home in Week 15.

The Giants are slated to face every team in the AFC West division, including the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, Justin Herbert-led Chargers, and Derek Carr-led Raiders (unless Vegas somehow parts ways with Carr amid a possible move for Rodgers).

Big Blue will also face every team in the NFC South (Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, and Panthers), the Rams, Bears, Dolphins, and as always, every other team in the NFC East (twice).