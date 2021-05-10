“Carton & Roberts,” WFAN Sports Radio’s drivetime program, will begin simulcasting on SNY starting Monday, May 24.

Two weeks from Monday, we will finally be able to witness “Carton & Roberts” from a visual perspective on SNY’s television network.

Starting May 24, the WFAN Sports Radio drivetime program will begin simulcasting on the television home of the Mets Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. ET.

The show, hosted by the highly entertaining crew of Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, originally announced in March that it would begin simulcasting on SNY in May. However, a confirmed date hadn’t been revealed until Monday.

The full length of the program won’t be on television — the show is normally on WFAN 660AM and on the WFAN channel on the Audacy app five days per week from 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET. Thus, on a usual basis, the simulcasted portion of the show will air up until SNY’s coverage of that night’s Mets game (if there is one occurring around 7:00 p.m. ET).

“Carton & Roberts” commenced this past November following the retirement of Joe Benigno and the conclusion of the “Benigno & Roberts” drivetime program. Benigno’s departure coincided with the return of Carton to the airwaves after his stint in prison due to securities and wire fraud.

After Carton’s return to the Fan and pairing with Roberts, the station’s drivetime program has become successful, recently surpassing rival program “The Michael Kay Show” (98.7 ESPN New York) in the winter ratings book for the male age group of 25-54.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, “Carton & Roberts” finished third overall within the market. Michael Kay’s show, hosted by himself, Don La Greca, and Peter Rosenberg, finished in fourth.