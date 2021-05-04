The Brooklyn Nets are looking for revenge after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Sunday matinee. Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 49 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the win. The Nets don’t seem to care much about what seed they are in the playoffs, but they are just one game behind the 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Here is the current line on Nets vs. Bucks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Brooklyn Nets: +1.5 (-110) // +102 // O 241.5 (-113)

Milwaukee Bucks: -1.5 (-112) // -121 // U 241.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Nets-Bucks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Nets Win

Joe Harris Over 2.5 Made Threes (-120)

Offensively, Kevin Durant carried the Nets with 42 points on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to topple Giannis and the Bucks. If the Nets are going to have any chance at bouncing back, they are going to need more from the supporting cast. That includes Joe Harris, one of the best role players in the NBA.

Harris leads the NBA in three-point shooting this year (48.0%) and rarely has an off night from beyond the arc. He only converted on one of his five attempts from deep against the Bucks on Sunday. That will have to change for Brooklyn and it likely will.

The last three times Harris has only hit one or fewer three-pointers, he bounced back with four or more threes in the next game. We expect the Nets to make it a point to get Harris some easy looks early.

Bets We Like With A Bucks Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 31.5 Points (-130)

With Joe Harris, we are betting on him to bounce back after a bad game. However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo here, we are betting on him to stay hot after dropping 49 points on Sunday. Brooklyn had no answer for the two-time reigning MVP. They threw multiple defenders at him, doubled him inside, and tried to keep the ball out of his hands, but nothing worked.

It’s also worth acknowledging that the Nets aren’t going to unleash their full gameplan against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in this game. The Bucks and Nets could meet in the playoffs. It’s likely that both teams are holding back on their defensive game-planning to some degree.

Nets vs. Bucks Prediction, Picks

The Nets probably have the slight edge over the Bucks for us in the long run, but this game could go either way. We fully expect this game to come down to the final minutes. For that reason alone, we are taking the underdog Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo is due for another big game, but it won’t be enough to take down the Nets again. Take Brooklyn getting the points and hammer the over on Joe Harris threes.

Pick: Nets +1.5

