The New York Giants are on the upswing, but they need to add more impact playmakers on both sides of the ball in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants only have six cracks at it in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s up to general manager Dave Gettleman to make the most out of his picks and he’s trying to maximize his output by trading out of No. 11 and adding a first-round pick in 2022.

Take a look at the live results for the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1 — No. 20 — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Kadarius Toney is one of the most explosive offensive talents in this draft class and he should be able to add some burst to the offense from day one. The Giants traded down from 11 after the Eagles leapfrogged them to grab DeVonta Smith. By trading down, the Giants picked up a 2022 first-rounder from the Bears and still added a burner to the receiving corps.

Round 2 — No. 50 — Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

He did it again! Gettleman trades down for the second time in a row and still grabs a great pass-rushing prospect. Azeez Ojulari has the quickness to blow by left tackles at the next level, but he needs to round out his game. Adding another pass rusher to the mix is never a bad thing.

Round 3 — No. 71 — Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Aaron Robinson is a talented corner who can play anywhere on the field, but he’s most comfortable in the slot. He could be a perfect fit for the Giants who already have James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson on the outsides.

Round 4 — No. 116 — Elerson Smith, EDGE, N. Iowa

Elerson Smith could develop into a good situational pass rusher for the Giants. He missed out on a 2020 season when the FCS postponed games until the spring, but Smith had a breakout year in 2019, racking up 14.0 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

Remaining Picks:

Round 6 — No. 196 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 201 — TBA