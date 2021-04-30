The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
The Yankees welcome the Tigers to the Bronx for a weekend set. The Pinstripes come in having won six of their last ten, but they’re 4.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.
Detroit has lost their last two and eight of their last ten and find themselves 8.5 games out in the AL Central already.
Friday night could provide an intriguing pitching matchup as the Yankees look to get right and start their charge up the standings.
Game Info
Detroit Tigers (8-18) +310 @ New York Yankees (11-14) -375
Friday, April 30, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA)
vs.
Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7.5
Yankees -1.5
Odds courtesy DraftKings
Yankees Lineup
Tigers Lineup
