We’re just a few weeks away from the highly-anticipated 2021 NFL Draft. Who will the Giants acquire with their six selections?

The options for the New York Giants at No. 11 overall are wide open. Could they acquire an edge rusher? Inside linebacker? Maybe another wide receiver to add to Daniel Jones‘ slate of weapons?

That pick along with the other five selections the organization owns will be extremely crucial ahead of an important 2021 campaign. Dave Gettleman and his front office therefore have much work to do in order to make the correct decisions and further enhance the talent in and around the roster.

Who will the Giants ultimately take?

Let’s dive into ESNY’s Giants Mock Draft 3.0.

Round 1, Pick 11: Notre Dame ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Giants may not need to utilize this prestigious draft pick on an offensive weapon after acquiring a new No. 1 wide receiver in Kenny Golladay this offseason. They might not need an edge rusher this early either given the re-signing of Leonard Williams to a three-year deal.

However, they could definitely use another talented inside linebacker to complement Blake Martinez.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame is a legitimate playmaker, having forced four turnovers for the Irish this past year en route to earning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Taking his versatility into consideration, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could field him in a number of different spots, potentially as both an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher.

Whoever takes Owusu-Koramoah is going to be acquiring one of the bigger steals of the first round, so the Giants would benefit from selecting him this early.

Round 2, Pick 42: Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield

It’s unclear if 32-year-old Nate Solder has a legitimate future with the organization — he may not even make it past training camp. It’s additionally unconfirmed if Matthew Peart could develop into a long-term starter at right tackle while Andrew Thomas mans Daniel Jones’ blindside.

Offensive line depth, including at the tackle position, is thus required.

Enter: Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield.

The Wolverine sports great size at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and could compete during the training camp and preseason periods for a significant role on this team, whether that be the starting right tackle role or a swing depth piece.

Regardless of if he’d be an immediate starter or not (the latter would be a more realistic scenario than the former), depth is important — Mayfield would provide that.

Round 3, Pick 76: Miami EDGE Quincy Roche

The Giants don’t need a star pass rusher in this draft. They already re-signed defensive lineman Leonard Williams (11.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hits last year), so Patrick Graham will only need someone who can fill a specific role and slot into the outside linebacker rotation.

Quincy Roche (6-foot-3, 243 pounds) proved to be a decent run-stopper and pass-rusher while earning third-team All-ACC honors with Miami this past season. His versatility is a quality that would intrigue both Graham and head coach Joe Judge — they could use him in multiple spots within the defensive unit.

Adding a player like Roche to an already-young front seven could work wonders for a group looking to continue its success in 2021.

Round 4, Pick 117: Cal CB Camryn Bynum

Big Blue inked Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year contract last month, essentially concluding the narrative they may draft a cornerback in the opening round.

However, they’ll still need a defensive back for depth purposes — you can never employ enough depth in an NFL secondary.

Camryn Bynum proved to be one of the top cornerbacks in the Pac-12 over the past few years, earning second-team and first-team all-conference honors respectively in 2019 and 2020 (albeit the latter year encompassed just four games for Cal).

Bynum sports a superb level of physicality and recorded 59 total tackles in 2019, 38 of which were solo. Initially fielding him as more of a slot corner would make sense given his inexperience at the professional level — Bynum could be a depth piece behind the young Darnay Holmes, who carries noteworthy potential heading into year two.

Round 6, Pick 197: Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher

Adding another wide receiver to Daniel Jones’ slate of weapons could be beneficial for the young quarterback’s development. And while he’s projected to be a late-round pick, Texas Tech’s T.J. Vasher has great upside due to his size.

At 6-foot-6, Vasher would be the tallest wide receiver on the roster and provide Jones with a reliable target down near the goal line.

Vasher caught 19 touchdown passes for the Red Raiders from 2017-19 — this knack for the end zone would benefit a Giants team that tied for the fewest number of touchdown passes in the NFL last season (12).

Round 6, Pick 202: Missouri iOL Larry Borom

As previously mentioned, the Giants require depth on the offensive line — this includes at guard.

While Shane Lemieux is expected to retain his starting job at one of the two guard spots, the other is unclear. Will Hernandez (who lost his starting job in favor of Lemieux last season) or free-agent pickup Zach Fulton may be the answer.

But regardless of who it is, the Giants will need someone reliable to step up in the event an injury occurs or the eventual starter struggles.

Larry Borom of Missouri provides great upside to his potential selection because of his superb size — 6-foot-6, 340 pounds. If he were to come to East Rutherford, he would sport the largest frame of all the interior offensive linemen on New York’s roster.