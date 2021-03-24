With the dust settling on free agency, let’s dive into our second seven-round mock draft for the New York Giants.

The Giants accomplished a number of goals in free agency.

They re-signed star defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a lucrative three-year deal. They also acquired a new No. 1 receiver in Kenny Golladay, signing him to a four-year deal.

And this week, Big Blue snagged a talented cornerback to pair with James Bradberry, inking Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year contract.

These moves alter what the Giants could do in the draft, especially at No. 11 overall. It’s clear they may not draft a receiver in the first round due to the signing of Golladay, so how will the organization ultimately attack that initial selection and the entire event as a whole?

Let’s take a look at ESNY’s Giants 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0.

Round 1, Pick 11: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan,

The Giants may end up going with an edge rusher if they don’t decide to acquire an offensive tackle or trade back. If that’s the case, the pick should be Kwity Paye, the Michigan defensive end who twice earned a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Pairing Paye with Leonard Williams would be a frightening scene for opposing offenses, and fielding each other on opposite sides of the line would allow the Giants to properly distribute talent across the defense.

Paye did miss time this past season due to injuries and played in just four games for the Wolverines. However, his potential cannot be overlooked, and the idea of him performing alongside Williams may be too intriguing to pass up if you’re Dave Gettleman.

Round 2, Pick 42: Christian Barmore, iDL, Alabama

The Giants must find a replacement for Dalvin Tomlinson, who’s departed East Rutherford to sign a two-year deal with the Vikings.

Enter: Christian Barmore, a talented defensive lineman from Alabama.

At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Barmore sports great size and portrayed sheer talent against tough competition in the SEC. His 37 combined tackles and eight sacks in 2020 helped him earn a spot on the All-SEC first team and proves he reps on-field versatility, a quality Joe Judge and Patrick Graham would surely love.

Barmore, Paye, Leonard Williams, Blake Martinez, and co. would make for a scary Giants front seven.

Round 3, Pick 76: Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

The Giants could use depth in the interior of the offensive line due to the uncertainties surrounding Will Hernandez’s play. The offensive guard lost his starting spot last season in favor of Shane Lemieux but may find himself in a starting role to commence the 2021 campaign due to the recent release of veteran Kevin Zeitler.

The offensive unit may need a reliable depth piece in general in the event someone struggles, goes down with an injury, or if the coaching staff wishes to utilize a rotation within the interior of the line.

Josh Myers from Ohio State could be available at No. 76 overall and has great size at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds. He earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, and while he was mainly a center, the staff could likely expand his versatility so he can provide depth for all three interior offensive line spots.

Round 4, Pick 117: Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

While the Giants don’t need to focus on the receiver position early, they could still further collect passing-game targets for young quarterback Daniel Jones later in the draft.

Marlon Williams sports decent size at 6-foot, 215 pounds and underwent an incredibly productive 2020 season for UCF, catching 71 balls for 1,039 yards, and 10 touchdowns in just eight games. Yes, nearly nine receptions and 130 yards averaged per game — miraculous.

Williams is not only a reliable possession receiver but also carries a knack for the end zone. The latter quality would be crucial for Big Blue — the Giants threw just 12 touchdowns last season (tied for last in the NFL).

Round 6, Pick 197: Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)

The Giants possess options at the right tackle position in Matthew Peart and Nate Solder, but it never hurts to carry a ton of depth within this position group.

Plus, it’s still unknown if the Giants will remain confident enough in Solder to keep him past the training camp period.

Tommy Doyle was a first-team All-MAC selection in both 2019 and 2020 and has phenomenal size at 6-foot-8, 326 pounds. He would provide the necessary depth should Solder be cut.

Round 6, Pick 202: Zech McPhearson, DB, Texas Tech

Zech McPhearson out of Texas Tech would be a versatile addition to an already-stacked Giants secondary that just acquired Adoree’ Jackson on a multi-year deal.

With the Red Raiders, McPhearson was able to take on more of a linebacker/safety role at times, sort of like Jabrill Peppers.

This versatility would attract coaches like Judge and Graham.

McPhearson racked up 53 combined tackles, four interceptions, and six passes defended through 10 games last season.