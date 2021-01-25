A budding rivalry between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes resumes in Super Bowl 55 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the second time this season. Tom Brady will look for a seventh Super Bowl victory, while Mahomes tries to put the finishing touches on consecutive titles.

The Super Bowl 55 odds between the Chiefs and Buccaneers show that Kansas City is a three-point favorite over Tampa Bay. The Chiefs are a -162 moneyline favorite and the Buccaneers are a +143 moneyline underdog. The Super Bowl 55 over/under is 56.5 points.

Brady got the best of the first two matchups between the two stars during the 2018 season, including a win at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game that propelled his team to a Super Bowl victory two weeks later. Mahomes would avenge that loss last season en route to a title run of his own before following it with a Week 12 win over the Bucs this season.

Now, the two square off for round five with a championship at stake.

Let’s take a closer look at the current Super Bowl 55 odds between the Chiefs and Buccaneers as of [current_date format=’F j, Y g:i A’].

Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl 55 Odds

Here are the current Chiefs vs. Bucs Super Bowl odds.

Team Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs -3 (-118) -162 O 56.5 (-108) Buccaneers +3 (-103) +143 U 56.5 (-103)

The Super Bowl 55 line shows that the Chiefs are a three-point favorite over the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs have been a great bet to win, but they haven’t been a great bet against the spread, at least not recently. Even with an easy cover against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs have covered just twice over their last nine games.

Remarkably, they have still managed to win eight games in that stretch, with the lone loss a meaningless Week 17 matchup in which they rested most of their starters. Overall, Kansas City is 16-2 SU and 8-10 ATS.

As for the Buccaneers, they enter this matchup riding a seven-game winning streak and are 14-5 overall. After going just 8-8 ATS in the regular season, the Bucs are now 11-8 ATS overall, covering two of three postseason contests.

Moneyline

The Chiefs are -162 on the money line, while the Buccaneers are +143 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As noted above, if you have been willing to pay the price and bet on the Chiefs as a moneyline favorite, then you’ve been winning this season. The same can be said for Tampa Bay bettors, who have cashed seven straight moneyline wins behind the Bucs.

Total

The Super Bowl 55 betting total is 56 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This number has seen quite a bit of movement in the hours following the conference championship games. It surged as high as 57.5 points in the hours following the Bills-Chiefs game, but the total has since dipped back to 56 points. Expect more movement as the betting action shifts the market.

The over is 11-8 in Bucs games this season. It is 9-9 in Chiefs games.

Chiefs vs. Bucs Betting Splits

The early money sides with the Chiefs as nearly 75% of bets are backing the favorite. Expect the betting splits to even out in the coming days, but it would be a surprise if the majority of bettors don’t side with Kansas City.

Super Bowl 55 Props

Prop betting is a huge part of the Super Bowl wagering market. Check back here in the coming days as we update some of the most notable prop odds.

