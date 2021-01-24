It’s round two between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening in the Steel City.

Let’s take a look at this Eastern Division showdown in our Rangers vs. Penguins betting preview with odds, picks and predictions.

Rangers vs. Penguins Betting Preview

These two teams traded goals back and forth on Friday night, leading to a 4-3 shootout win for Pittsburgh. Despite once again blowing a two-goal lead and trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes of play, the Penguins were able to use their explosive offensive attack the skate by the Rangers.

Penguins forward Teddy Blueger tied the game at 3 with a score midway through the third period and goals by Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang sealed the deal in the shootout to give the Pens their 16th victory over the Rangers in the last 23 meetings.

The Rangers continued their streaky play out of the gate, but signs of life are coming from Artemi Panarin, who picked up an assist on Adam Fox’s power-play goal to give New York a 2-1 lead in the second.

Rangers vs. Penguins Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Penguins at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Rangers (+1.5 -215); Penguins (-1.5 -175)

Moneyline: Rangers (+123); Penguins (-141)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-118)/Under 6.5 (-104)

Bets We Like With a Rangers Win

Chris Kreider to Score a Goal Anytime (+225, DraftKings)

One of the leading scorers for the Rangers over several seasons has been quiet so far through four games, scoring just one goal. The 29-year old veteran has four goals and nine assists over 13 career games against Pittsburgh, and with this weakened Penguins defense, I feel Kreider will have some chances to light the lamp this evening. He’s simply too talented to stay down this long, so the pick here is that he takes advantages of the numerous holes in Pittsburgh’s defense.

Bets We Like With an Penguins Win

Sidney Crosby to Score a Goal Anytime (+140, DraftKings)

The longtime superstar captain of the Penguins, Sidney Crosby has been sensational against the Rangers throughout his career, scoring 33 goals and 56 assists in 68 regular season games against New York. He was held pointless on Friday night, but I don’t anticipate that happening for a second straight contest tonight. Look for “Sid The Kid” to add to his total of 465 career goals.

Bets We Like Independent of the Outcome

Game to end in a Tie After Regulation (+325 at DraftKings)

NOTE: This play is listed under different names depending on your Sportsbook of choice. Some call this a 60-Minute Line, others a 3-Way line or Regulation Line

With Friday’s game going into overtime, and then into a shootout, it was the third consecutive contest between the Penguins and Rangers to go past regulation. Not only do these teams have a history of playing closely contested battles, both teams seem to be evenly matched. With a hefty payout in play, I would take a shot here with another showdown going into the extra five-minute frame tonight.

Rangers vs. Penguins Prediction

New York has the edge on defense in this matchup, as the Penguins continue to struggle with their rotation of blue-liners and spotty goaltending. Pittsburgh lacks the consistency needed to feel good about a sweep over a solid team like the Rangers.

I like the Rangers to get even with a 4-3 overtime victory.

