DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook has been live for over a year now, but players can finally wager online. Wit the start of 2021, the in-person registration requirement has expired, meaning a bettor no longer has to register at a partnered casino.

Bettors are currently able to register online at DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook from their car, couch, or kitchen table.

Those who sign up will be able to grab a no-brainer odds boost on any team to score a touchdown on Super Wild Card Saturday. New players can wager up to $50 on any of the six teams in action to combine for at least one touchdown. If it happens (it will), the bet cashes.

Register online with DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook and grab the $50 bonus and $1000 in free bets by clicking here.

Register and Create a DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook Account

Signing up with DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook is an extremely simple process.

Begin your registration by clicking here, and from there, you will need to input personal information as well as your banking information for your sportsbook account. You must then make an initial deposit of $5 using any of the available methods.

You will be given the opportunity to claim the $50 bonus along with the $1000 in free bets — a pretty good deal to begin your sports betting experience.

The lifting of the in-person registration requirement is expected to increase those involved in sports betting within the state. Convenience and simplicity are both key, and those two qualities are tied into the online registration process.

Not to mention, in the difficult pandemic-impacted era we’re residing in, carrying out a process online instead of in-person is always the safer route.

NFL Wild Card Betting at DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook

After a 2020 regular season that encompassed twists and turns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve finally arrived at playoff football. And to kick off the festivities, we have six Wild Card matchups — three on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Once you register with DraftKings Iowa Sportsbook, you will be able to place your wagers on each of the following games:

Colts: +7 // O52 // +255

Bills: -7 // U52 // -305

Rams: +4.5 // O43 // +180

Seahawks: -4.5 // U43 // -205

Buccaneers: -8 // O45.5 // -400

Washington: +8 // U45.5 // +330

Ravens: -3 // O55 // -180

Titans: +3 // U55 // +155

Bears: +9.5 // O47.5 // +375

Saints: -9.5 // U47.5 // -455

Browns: +5.5 // O47 // +215

Steelers: -5.5 // U47 // -250

There will be a number of great games played this coming weekend, starting with the Bills-Colts matchup on Saturday afternoon. Star quarterback Josh Allen will be going up against a talented Colts defense that helped Indianapolis clinch its first playoff berth since 2018.

You could also bet the spread on the Buccaneers-Washington game, and if I had to provide my opinion, I’d say Washington may cover +8. The Football Team defense, led by Montez Sweat and Chase Young, is extremely talented and one of the league’s best, and could potentially give the Tom Brady-led Bucs offense issues for much of the game.

