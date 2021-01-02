The Jets have miraculously won two consecutive games and are locked into the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft ahead of their season finale against the Patriots.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Patriots player prop bets and picks.

The Jets are actually hot right now while the Patriots aren’t. The former has won two straight and the latter has lost three consecutive matchups, most recently suffering a 38-9 defeat at the hands of the Bills.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 3.0-point road underdogs and +135 on the moneyline while the Patriots are -155. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this matchup extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, which involves Sam Darnold‘s passing-yard total.

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Sam Darnold under 210.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Despite the Patriots’ struggles this year (they’re 6-9 entering the final week of the regular season), their secondary has been fairly strong (seventh in the NFL with 221.2 passing yards allowed per game).

That paired with the Jets’ passing-game issues (last in the NFL with 170.5 passing yards per game) will likely lead to Sam Darnold’s yardage total sitting below the above mark.

Darnold has surpassed 210.5 yards through the air in just two out of 11 games this year and hasn’t since Week 4.

Cam Newton to Score a TD (-121)

Given the Jets’ weak defense, the Patriots will likely find themselves down near the goal line at least once in this game. And when that happens, you could expect quarterback Cam Newton to use his big frame to cross the goal line on a quarterback draw.

Newton has rushed for 12 touchdowns this season.

Jamison Crowder under 4.5 Receptions (+100)

With the Patriots secondary having been strong for much of the season, it’s tough to imagine Jamison Crowder undergoing a significantly productive game, despite the fact that he’s Darnold’s top target and leads the team in receptions.

Crowder is definitely talented, don’t get me wrong. But if there’s a game in which he catches at least five balls, it’s likely not against the New England defense.

The Jets’ inability to consistently succeed through the air should additionally play a role in this bet.

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Ty Johnson to Score a TD (+145)

With La’Mical Perine and Frank Gore both out, the Jets are going to need to exercise an alternative when they find themselves down near the goal line. And since Ty Johnson will be manning the run game, expect this coaching staff to look to the second-year back.

Johnson’s 210-pound frame should help him cross the plane for a Jets score, and given the value tied to the bet (+145), this is expected to be a decent play.

Denzel Mims over 34.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

The tough Patriots secondary will likely spend a significant amount of time focusing on Jamison Crowder, which will lead to rookie receiver Denzel Mims finding a notable number of opportunities in the passing game. Considering the circumstances, expect Darnold to look to the young wideout on numerous occasions.

For what it’s worth, Mims has surpassed the above total in six of his eight career games thus far.

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at PointsBet

Sam Darnold under 1.5 TD Passes (-228)

As was previously stated (multiple times), the Patriots secondary is productive and shouldn’t allow Sam Darnold to throw for at least two touchdowns. Darnold has also only put together two multi-touchdown games this season.

Despite the risk ($228 wager for a $100 profit), I’d say this is a decent play.

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at FOX Bet

Jamison Crowder to Score a TD (+125)

While I don’t believe Crowder will undergo the biggest game, I do think he’ll find space down near the end zone once. He possesses a knack for doing so, having scored six touchdowns this season (five different games).

The value (+125) should also attract you to this play.

