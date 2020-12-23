It’s essentially do-or-die for the Giants at this point. Given the fact New York lost each of the last two games, Big Blue needs to oust the Ravens this Sunday afternoon, or it will witness its playoff chances vanish even further into the distance.

At the beginning of the week, the Giants vs. Ravens odds had the Giants as 10.5-point road underdogs, but that spread has since widened.

As of Wednesday, the Giants are 11.0-point underdogs and +420 on the moneyline while Baltimore is -590. The total is set to over-under 45.0.

The Giants now find themselves in third place in the NFC East. Due to two consecutive wins for Dallas, the Cowboys now possess the same record as the Giants (5-9) and hold the tiebreaker due to a win over New York earlier this season.

Big Blue has improved over the course of the year, but the way it performed the last two weeks likely forced oddsmakers to place the Giants as heavy underdogs. Not to mention, the team is dealing with injuries to a number of starters, each of whom was limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Guys missing games, such as Daniel Jones sitting out last week due to hamstring and ankle injuries and James Bradberry missing the matchup as well due to a placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, has harmed this team in a number of ways. Oddsmakers probably believe that could be the case once again come Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Giants-Ravens Spread Widens

New York had numerous starters limited in Wednesday’s practice — these injuries could ultimately end up altering the outcome of this game.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle), tight end Evan Engram (calf), wideout Golden Tate (calf), and slot corner Darnay Holmes (knee) were all listed as limited.

Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) officially listed as limited in practice. Also limited:

TE Evan Engram (calf)

CB Darnay Holmes (knee)

OT Matt Peart (ankle)

WR Golden Tate (calf) — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 23, 2020

While this doesn’t affect the spread much, the Giants would still be at a disadvantage not fielding their starting quarterback and/or two additional starting offensive weapons.

Jones is progressing, but if he isn’t good to go, Colt McCoy would notch his third start in four weeks.

The Giants are 8-6 against the spread this season while the Ravens are 8-5-1.

The Giants have also covered in each of the last nine games in which they entered as road underdogs.

Total Stays Put

The total for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook was originally over-under 45.0, and that’s remained the same as of Thursday.

Simply speaking, it’s a matchup featuring a weak Giants offense (second-to-last in the NFL with 17.4 points per game) and fairly strong Giants defense (ninth with 22.2 points allowed per game). Low totals usually come about when Big Blue takes the field and this game might end up being no different.

I’m not saying whether the over or under will hit (I will later in the week), but DraftKings Sportsbook putting the total at a low mark is certainly reasonable.

The over has hit in three of the Giants’ 14 games this year (3-10-1) and seven of the Ravens’ 14 games (7-6-1). The under has hit in each of Big Blue’s last five games dating back to its Week 10 win over Philly.

Moneyline Shifts for Both Teams

The moneyline previously portrayed Giants +400, Ravens -560 but is currently Giants +420, Ravens -590.

Just like with the spread, the injuries to New York may indeed have something to do with this.

If Evan Engram, Golden Tate, and/or Daniel Jones aren’t good to go, it would likely provide the Giants with less of a chance of winning outright. This Baltimore defense is strong (fourth with 20.5 points allowed per game, ninth with 343.7 total yards allowed per game) and would certainly overpower a Giants offense led by Colt McCoy, backup tight end Kaden Smith, and/or reserve receiver Austin Mack.

The Ravens have emerged victorious in each of their last nine matchups with NFC opponents and are 3-0 against the NFC East this season. They’re 9-5 overall, 4-3 at home, and 8-4 when favored. The Giants, on the other hand, are 5-9 overall, 3-4 on the road, and 3-9 when entering as underdogs.

