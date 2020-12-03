The Giants could continue their winning streak and remain atop the NFC East with a victory over the Seahawks this Sunday. Entering the week, the Giants vs. Seahawks odds had the Giants at +10.0, a spread that’s remained the same as of Thursday.

The Giants are currently 10.0-point road underdogs to the Seahawks and are +380 on the moneyline in comparison to Seattle’s -500. The total is set at over-under 46.5.

Big Blue is red hot and has won three straight for the first time since the 2016 season, but the Giants will most likely be without quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 13. The second-year man out of Duke suffered a hamstring strain in the midst of his team’s win over the Bengals this past Sunday. He avoided a major injury, but his chances of playing against Seattle are still slim.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they’ll know more if he’s able to get on the field and test it in a few days. NYG will have plans with Jones & without him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Veteran backup Colt McCoy would likely notch the start if Jones sat out the matchup. In relief of Jones against Cincinnati, McCoy completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards.

The Giants additionally will be without starting edge rusher Kyler Fackrell, who injured his calf last Sunday. Fackrell has thus found himself on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

Giants-Seahawks Spread Stays Put

The Giants were previously 10.0-point underdogs, and that remains the same as of Thursday afternoon, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The assumption is that Jones will not be good to go come Sunday, but the young quarterback is making progress with his injury. Jones has mostly been working with the team’s trainers.

Entering this game, the Giants are 7-4 against the spread in 2020, while the Seahawks are 6-5 in those regards.

New York has additionally covered in each of its last 10 away games against NFC opponents, dating back to last season.

Total Decreases Slightly

The total on DraftKings Sportsbook was originally over-under 48.0 but has since changed to over-under 46.5.

This may have to do with Jones not showing significant signs that he’ll play this Sunday despite the fact that he’s making some injury-related progress.

The Giants passing attack will certainly not be as strong with McCoy under center, which is likely why the oddsmakers decided to decrease the total by a point and a half.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) and Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) were additionally limited in Thursday’s practice.

Giants Injury Report 12/3 Did not practice: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring), LB Cam Brown (illness) Limited: DB Nate Ebner (knee), LB David Mayo (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot)#NYGvsSEA — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 3, 2020

The over has hit in three of the Giants’ 11 games this year (3-7-1) and six of the Seahawks’ 11 games (6-5). Seattle has hit the under in each of its last three games.

The average total this year is 42.5 for the Giants and 58.6 for the Seahawks.

Moneyline Shifts Slightly

The moneyline previously portrayed Giants +375, Seahawks -500 but is now Giants +380, Seahawks -500.

While there’s no change in the line for Seattle, the alteration in the Giants’ line likely has to do with the injuries we previously mentioned.

Expect the moneyline to potentially change again though as more information comes out prior to Sunday’s kickoff.

The Seahawks are 7-2 outright when favored this year. The Giants, on the other hand, are 2-7 outright when entering as underdogs.

