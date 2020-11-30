Episode No. 54 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

The New York Giants officially move into first place in the NFC East with a third consecutive win, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 19-17 in Week 12.

And as always, the Wide Right Podcast is back to provide an immediate reaction.

We begin the 54th edition of the program by addressing Daniel Jones‘ health-related setback. In the third quarter of the win, the young Giants quarterback went down with a hamstring injury, prompting him to leave for a few plays. He then attempted to return to the field, but the pain was just too much. Veteran backup Colt McCoy thus finished out the game.

Jones will go for an MRI on Monday, and while head coach Joe Judge is “optimistic” in regard to his chances of playing in next week’s game in Seattle, the initial belief is that it’s “pretty bad,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Joe Judge is "optimistic" right now about the chances of Daniel Jones playing next week against Seattle. Admittedly doesn't know much about the severity of the injury, basing this opinion on what he knows about DJ. More tests will be done later. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 29, 2020

The initial belief on the hamstring injury to Daniel Jones is that it's "pretty bad" and could force him to miss some time, per source. More tests Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.https://t.co/16gMVvZTzV — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 29, 2020

We then move on and discuss the positives takeaways from this game along with a few negatives. No, the Giants weren’t perfect on Sunday, but what NFL team ever is? A win is a win, and now the Giants sit atop the NFC East with five regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

You can listen to episode No. 54 of the Wide Right Podcast near the top of the page.