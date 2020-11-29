Daniel Jones has an MRI scheduled for Monday. The New York Giants quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s victory.

The Week 12 victory and subsequent move into first place were huge for the New York Giants on Sunday, but it came at a potentially crucial cost. In the third quarter of the win over Cincinnati, Daniel Jones seemingly suffered a hamstring injury and exited for a few plays. He then attempted to return to the field but couldn’t overcome the pain, ultimately forcing veteran backup Colt McCoy to finish out the matchup.

And now, it looks as if Jones will go for an MRI on Monday, per Art Stapleton of The Record.

Daniel Jones has an MRI scheduled for tomorrow along with further testing before a timetable for his recovery and treatment is set. Jones says he's not discouraged by what he's been told so far, but won't know anything for certain until they examine his hamstring further. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 29, 2020

This isn’t Jones’ first bout with the injury bug — he missed a pair of games last year with an ankle injury. It’s not confirmed at this time whether he’ll sit for any upcoming matchups at the hands of this setback.

After the game, head coach Joe Judge expressed that he’s “optimistic” in regard to Jones’ chances of playing against the Seahawks in Week 13.

Joe Judge is "optimistic" right now about the chances of Daniel Jones playing next week against Seattle. Admittedly doesn't know much about the severity of the injury, basing this opinion on what he knows about DJ. More tests will be done later. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 29, 2020

Jones completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 213 yards in the 19-17 win. For the third straight game, the young quarterback did not turn the ball over. He did so in each of the team’s first eight games.

If the Giants are indeed without Jones when they travel to Seattle, McCoy will likely notch the start. In relief of Jones against the Bengals, the former Texas Longhorn completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions.