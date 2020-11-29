It’s unclear if Daniel Jones will return to the New York Giants-Cincinnati Bengals matchup. The young quarterback suffered a hamstring injury.

Daniel Jones isn’t exactly a stranger to the injury bug, having missed a pair of games during his 2019 rookie campaign. And on Sunday, the health-related setbacks returned to haunt him.

During the third quarter of the New York Giants‘ Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones seemingly suffered an injury to his hamstring. After exiting for a few plays in favor of backup quarterback Colt McCoy, Jones tried to make a return to the field but ultimately wasn’t able to play through the pain.

McCoy may need to lead the Giants offense for the remainder of this matchup. According to the FOX broadcast, Jones is questionable to come back into the game.

It is a hamstring injury for Daniel Jones, according to the broadcast. His return is questionable. But it does not look like he is returning. Colt McCoy on the sideline going over the film with coaches. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 29, 2020

Running back Wayne Gallman and this Giants defense will both need to step up in order to take the pressure off McCoy.