Episode No. 52 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses the latest on DeAndre Baker and the firing of New York Giants O-Line coach Marc Colombo.

Despite the New York Giants not playing this past week, much still occurred in and around the organization. And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is here to recap it all for you.

On the 52nd edition of the program, we begin by discussing the latest on former Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

After William Dean — the attorney for three of Baker’s four alleged victims in connection to his armed robbery case — was arrested on an extortion charge, the Broward County State Attorney dropped all the charges against the young defensive back. Baker was thus free to sign with any team and has since inked a deal to be on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

Part of me wanted the Giants to bring him back, considering they originally gave up three draft picks to select him. Nonetheless, he’s now on one of the top rosters in the league en route to a potential Super Bowl run.

Later on, we discuss the firing of offensive line coach Marc Colombo in favor of veteran coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

The move was a surprise at first, but once more information came out, everything began to make sense.

We talk further about the coaching change and much, much more — including placekicker Graham Gano’s positive COVID-19 test — on this jam-packed edition of the podcast.

You can listen to the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.