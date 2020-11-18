In a shocking turn of events, the New York Giants have reportedly fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

The New York Giants are making a significant change within the coaching staff ahead of their Week 11 bye.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants have decided to fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo. The organization is subsequently bringing in longtime assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to be his replacement.

The #Giants have fired offensive line coach Mark Colombo and are bringing in longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to replace him, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2020

This move definitely carries some shock value to it — the offensive line was very much beginning to improve and come together. Although a successful unit requires continuity in order to build chemistry, the Giants were actually developing with a rotation at offensive tackle between Cam Fleming as well as rookies Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart. Rookie guard Shane Lemieux additionally portrayed promise amid starts in the last three games.

Nonetheless, continuity seemingly isn’t present within the coaching staff either, as Colombo is gone after just ten games with the organization.

The Giants hired Colombo this past offseason after he was the Cowboys offensive line coach last year alongside then-Dallas head coach and current Big Blue offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Colombo didn’t exactly look great during the regular season’s first few weeks — the line was nowhere near consistent and Thomas wasn’t developing. Thus, given the recent improvement in regard to both the rookie left tackle and overall group, this firing is a surprise.

DeGuglielmo carries familiarity with a few names on the coaching staff, most notably Joe Judge. He was the Patriots offensive line coach from 2014-15 when Judge was New England’s special teams assistant and then coordinator. DeGuglielmo additionally coached Miami’s offensive line last year with then-Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham alongside him.

In 2018, DeGuglielmo served as the Colts offensive line coach and did a tremendous job. That year alone, Indianapolis led the league with just 18 sacks allowed.

UPDATE:

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants planned to bring in DeGuglielmo to work with Colombo, an idea that seemingly didn’t please the latter.

Thus, Colombo’s reaction and the subsequent argument led to the move, and now DeGuglielmo will be the offensive line boss moving forward.

The #Giants were planning to bring in Dave DeGuglielmo to work alongside Marc Colombo with the offensive line, sources say. Colombo's reaction to the news led to his dismissal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

An earlier report from Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports stated that a fistfight took place between Colombo and Judge. However, per Kim Jones of NFL Network, the Giants state that report is “absolutely false in every way.”

SCOOP: I'm told NY Giants coaches Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got into a fistfight this morning. Punches thrown. I'm told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly. https://t.co/O2DmYNnkmW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 18, 2020

From #NYG: Report of fistfight is “absolutely false in every way.” — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 18, 2020