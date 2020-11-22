Colin Cowherd has released his “Blazing 5 Picks” ahead of a packed Week 11 slate of NFL games.

Colin Cowherd has made his picks and predictions for NFL Week 11 action. These are his against the spread picks.

Bet $1 to win $50 if the Eagles or Giants score at least one point on Sunday. Get in NJ right here. In PA? Get it here.

Pick #1: Atlanta (+4.5) @ New Orleans

Colin’s “Blazin’ 5 Picks” kicks off with a battle of NFC South teams. Cowherd believes this game will be closer than the spread would indicate as the Saints will be without future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees with gadget quarterback Taysom Hill slated to get the start.

The Falcons are coming off a bye week -a huge boost in the opinion of Cowherd- and Raheem Morris is attempting to make his case for the team’s head coaching position. The Atlanta offense has been a top-5 unit since Week 6 with Matt Ryan regaining his expected form. Ryan’s squad has posted 30.3 points and 403.5 total yards per game since Week 6, the fifth-best mark in the league. They’re averaging 306.5 passing yards per game (best in the NFL), while Ryan has completed 47.2% of his third-down pass attempts (tied for fourth-best in the league). He’s also racked up a 111.3 passer rating (fifth-best in the league) since Week 6.

On the other side of the ball, Atlanta has gone five consecutive games without allowing 30 points to the opposition.

Prediction: Atlanta 28, New Orleans 27

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Pick #2: Philadelphia (+3.5) @ Cleveland

Colin’s second pick of the week is one that he loves. He believes that the Eagles are absolutely the play in this matchup. Following an awful loss to their NFC East division rival Giants, head coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Carson Wentz, and the former allowing the latter to continue poor practice habits all came under scrutiny.

Since 2000, the Eagles are 5-0 against the Browns and have outscored Cleveland by a total of 54 points. They’ve also outgained Cleveland by 650 yards over that stretch.

One positive for the Eagles is that Carson Wentz didn’t turn the ball over in Week 10, which could be a positive to build off in Week 11. Cleveland’s offense has scored 10 or fewer points in four games this season. The Browns have struggled against teams with a great pass rush this season, which has led to Baker Mayfield having some erratic performances.

Prediction: Philadelphia 24, Cleveland 20

Pick #3: Green Bay @ Indianapolis (-2.5)

Colin’s third pick of the week includes a Colts team that’s had extra time to prepare after playing on Thursday of Week 10.

Cowherd notes that Green Bay has forced just seven turnovers on the season. That bodes well for Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers, who’s been sacked a league-low eight times this season.

On the other side of the ball, the Colts have featured a stout defense. They’ve allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL (290.4) and the lowest passer rating in the league (78.9). Not only have they held the opposition to the second-fewest passing yards per game (198.7), but they’ve held opposing offenses to 91.8 rushing yards per game (third-fewest in the league).

Prediction: Indianapolis 24, Green Bay 20

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Pick #4: Kansas City (-8.5) @ Las Vegas

Cowherd acknowledges that taking the Chiefs at -8.5 points is a bit riskier than when the market opened earlier this week at -6.5 points, but he still believes it’s a worthwhile pick.

Once again, Colin’s a huge believer in teams coming off the bye week. Andy Reid is legendary with an extra week of preparation, posting a 18-3 record coming off the bye. The Chiefs’ lone loss this season came against Jon Gruden’s Raiders.

Kansas City’s franchise QB Patrick Mahomes has been lights-out this season, posting a gaudy 25-1 TD-INT ratio, the league’s second-best passer rating (115.9) and 306.8 passing yards per game (fourth-most in the NFL). The Raiders’ defense has only amassed 11 sacks on the season and doesn’t get much pressure on opposing QBs, which shouldn’t bode well for their chances in this one.

Prediction: Kansas City 36, Las Vegas 26

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Pick #5: Los Angles Rams @ Tampa Bay (-4.5)

Colin’s final pick of the week is one that features a team he’s previously included in his Blazing 5 picks seven times this season. He’s 6-1 picking Rams games this season, which he’s proud to tout.

Jared Goff is a B/B+ QB in Cowherd’s mind. However, he’s quick to note how much better Goff is when he’s comfortable, typically playing at home. He’s 4-0 in home games this season and just 2-3 on the road. Goff will be without arguably his most important offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who’s on injured reserve. That’s bad news for the Rams, because Tampa Bay’s defense is deadly.

The Bucs defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league (76.6) and the third-fewest yards per game in the NFL overall (300.3). They’ve made opposing QBs uncomfortable, racking up 32 sacks on the season. Their defense has also forced 17 turnovers, tied for the best mark in the league.

Colin believes that a Saints loss on Sunday could serve as even more motivation for Tampa Bay, who don’t play until Monday night. That would pull Tom Brady’s team to within one game of New Orleans in the NFC South.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 28, Los Angeles 23

Sign up for FOX Bet in New Jersey here. In PA? Get it here.